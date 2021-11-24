ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe seeks to divert reusable materials from the landfill; Sen. Paul Boyer will call it quits; Holiday shopping season begins

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Tempe has partnered with a nonprofit so residents can divert gently used building materials , appliances and furniture from the landfill.

Paul Boyer will not seek a third term at the state Senate, citing a lack of enthusiasm fueled by toxic politics and bitter controversy.

With retailer costs rising along with inflation generally , industry analysts have been predicting fewer blockbuster deals centered specifically on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, the coming weekend or Cyber Monday .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Clear at night, with a low near 56 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

  • On this date in 1914, Signey R. DeLong, the first mayor of Tucson, died.
  • In 1915, Louis C. Hughes, former territorial governor of Arizona and founder of the Arizona Daily Star, died.
  • In 1927, seven miners died when flames destroyed one shaft of the Magma Mine at Superior. The damage was reported at $500,000.
  • In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
  • In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic:

