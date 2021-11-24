A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Tempe has partnered with a nonprofit so residents can divert gently used building materials , appliances and furniture from the landfill.

Paul Boyer will not seek a third term at the state Senate, citing a lack of enthusiasm fueled by toxic politics and bitter controversy.

With retailer costs rising along with inflation generally , industry analysts have been predicting fewer blockbuster deals centered specifically on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, the coming weekend or Cyber Monday .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Clear at night, with a low near 56 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1914, Signey R. DeLong, the first mayor of Tucson, died.

In 1915, Louis C. Hughes, former territorial governor of Arizona and founder of the Arizona Daily Star, died.

In 1927, seven miners died when flames destroyed one shaft of the Magma Mine at Superior. The damage was reported at $500,000.

In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.

In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe seeks to divert reusable materials from the landfill; Sen. Paul Boyer will call it quits; Holiday shopping season begins