Tempe seeks to divert reusable materials from the landfill; Sen. Paul Boyer will call it quits; Holiday shopping season begins
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Tempe has partnered with a nonprofit so residents can divert gently used building materials , appliances and furniture from the landfill.
Paul Boyer will not seek a third term at the state Senate, citing a lack of enthusiasm fueled by toxic politics and bitter controversy.
With retailer costs rising along with inflation generally , industry analysts have been predicting fewer blockbuster deals centered specifically on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, the coming weekend or Cyber Monday .
Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Clear at night, with a low near 56 degrees. Get the full forecast here .
Today in history
- On this date in 1914, Signey R. DeLong, the first mayor of Tucson, died.
- In 1915, Louis C. Hughes, former territorial governor of Arizona and founder of the Arizona Daily Star, died.
- In 1927, seven miners died when flames destroyed one shaft of the Magma Mine at Superior. The damage was reported at $500,000.
- In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
- In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.
