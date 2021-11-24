Letters: Light demo at Coral Mountain only hardened my opposition

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light demo at Coral Mountain only hardened my opposition

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
The Coral Mountain light show in La Quinta last Wednesday evening left me more opposed than before to the proposed bizarre project of a development anchored by a gigantic surf pool surrounded by towering light poles. The project would obviously create a wall of light, LED-brilliant, on 17 towers, each creating wide swaths of light reminiscent of high school football stadiums.

The test was conducted on a night of a near-full moon, in case the developers hadn’t noticed. The gigantic project wants a variance of short-term rental restrictions because it will help them sell their project, further flaunting their indifference to the consequences of their cynical project.

The La Quinta City Council needs to stop this assault on residential neighborhoods dead in its tracks. No one bought a home in this area thinking they would end up living in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium. That’s exactly what those 17 light poles will look like every night.

Mick McGuire, La Quinta

A functional and honest executive branch is essential

The pandemic highlighted how important a functional and honest executive branch is to the welfare of our nation. The prior administration, through deceit and willing ignorance, are responsible for thousands of deaths.

I took for granted that the system would prevail but the ability of the executive branch to silence facts from reaching the public was astonishing and shameful. May we never go back to those horrible days of denial and purposefully hurting our fellow Americans.

Michael O'Shea, Cathedral City

