‘Big sisterhood’: Richmond develops connection ‘like blood’ through off-court team dinners

RICHMOND, Ind. — Once a month, Richmond head girls basketball coach Shane Hillard gets to remove his title and just be part of his players’ crew.

“I get to be Shane instead of coach,” he said. “I get to play around with them a little bit, have a good time, enjoy the parents and things like that. I like it because it's a light-hearted thing and they get a different side of me.”

Every month, the Richmond girls basketball program, families and all, have a team dinner. They’ve been happening ever since Hillard took over at Richmond, and they’ve become a staple of how the team bonds.

“You can't give it enough credit to be honest with you,” Hillard said. “Little things like this, especially when you have a group trying to gel … it always helps. Basketball is the longest season in high school sports. It's a long, grueling season. Any chance we can get them to take their mind away from it for a minute just to enjoy each other and the people around them is a good thing.”

These monthly dinners started four years ago after Crissy Darden’s oldest daughter, Alayha Allen, made the team as a freshman. Darden said she felt like something was off about the connection, or lack thereof, she saw between the players, so she came up with a simple solution.

“There was a dynamic issue with the girls because they didn't do anything (outside of basketball),” she said. “I was like, 'Well, let's just do team dinner.' We started doing it, and the girls loved it.”

Darden, along with other team parents, organize the get-togethers and come up with a theme for each one. With Thanksgiving just a week away at the time, this month’s theme was Team-giving. Next month will be a Christmas theme; it gets easier when the holidays roll around.

Jayci Allen, current Richmond senior and Darden’s second daughter, said the team has grown to a point where everyone is “like blood” and anyone on the team will drop whatever they’re doing to help another in need.

“We don't get to bond a lot outside school and everything, so we get to bond and just have fun,” Allen said. “It means a lot because we play well together when we're all connected, and on the same page and on the same level. Teams are not very good if they're not friends or not connected outside of the court.”

Darden said she has noticed an improvement in the team’s unity over the course of four and a half years watching Red Devil basketball, even though it has quite the different identity this year.

Last season, Richmond had an experienced team with half of the roster made up of seniors and most of the others being fellow upperclassmen. This year, it’s almost a complete 180 with the majority being freshmen and only having two seniors to lead the way.

“If you can't sit at the table and talk to someone, you're not going to talk (on the court),” Darden said. “This is relationship-building for them. They're just trying to get that connection because, right now, they're at different places in their normal life.”

Richmond struggled to perfect that on-court connection early this season, as it lost the first three games on the schedule, but things started to fall into place at the end of that stretch.

Game four Nov. 16 was when it all finally came together. Specifically, Hillard said, you could see it on the bench. In a situation where Hillard would normally make substitutions to give his players some rest, he decided to leave them in the game because they were playing so well together. If anyone on the bench was upset about it, they didn’t show it, and everyone continued to hoot and holler for their teammates.

“If you watched the bench, they were excited for the group on the floor,” Hillard said. “They are there for each other no matter what, and they like to see each other succeed. That's why we share the ball because we don't care who gets it done or how it gets done. We just want to do it together and try to win some games.”

The Red Devils went on to defeat Greenfield-Central 37-33 for their first win of the year, giving them plenty to be thankful for just one day prior to this year’s Team-giving.

“Anything's better after a win. You sleep better, you feel better the next day, it's easier to walk into the school,” Hillard said. “They needed that win with this on the heels of it where they can kind of cut loose for a little bit after practice and just have a good time.”

Richmond went on to win its next game 49-36 over Logansport to give everyone even more to be thankful for going into Thanksgiving.

If it hasn’t already, this team is quickly becoming a family. Darden said watching all the players develop those friendships both on and off the court is one of the big reasons why those team dinners have meant so much.

“Just to see them play together, and connect and help each other out — that's that big sisterhood,” she said. “You see it, and you just smile because you're like, 'Aw, it's growing.'”

