ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings on 4-game losing streak face Blues in Detroit

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAIi8_0d5jKGjl00

St. Louis Blues (10-6-2, first in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-9-3, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +120, Blues -144; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory over St. Louis.

No resolution thus far in mediation proceedings between St. Louis, Kroenke

The Red Wings are 5-2-2 at home. Detroit averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Filip Hronek leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Blues have gone 5-3-1 away from home. St. Louis ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with eight.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 19 points, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists. Hronek has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyrou has 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Former MLB outfielder Bill Virdon, who won Rookie of the Year as a Cardinal, dies at 90

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings at Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne. Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Oliver Bjorkstrand. Detroit has done well this season when they’ve dictated the pace. Columbus will wear you down if you let them and playing from behind is not a place you want to be against them.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Filip Hronek
Alpena News

Detroit Red Wings blow early lead to lose in Columbus, 5-3, on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Monday night. Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings#Mlb#Cardinal#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 2
jacketscannon.com

Game #13 Preview: Blue Jackets look to rebound against Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (8-6-2, 18 points, 3rd Atlantic, 6th East) Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-0, 14 points, 6th Metro, 11th East) Tonight, the Columbus Blue Jackets play their third game in four nights and wrap up a four game homestand. That stretch started with a big win over the Colorado Avalanche, but they dropped two regulation games against division opponents on Friday and Saturday. Can they get a win against the Detroit Red Wings before heading west?
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings losing points due to inability to close out games

Protecting a one-goal lead late in the third period requires a balancing act – maintaining enough offensive pressure without taking unnecessary risks. The Detroit Red Wings failed at this Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The Red Wings led 1-0 most of...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
tucsonpost.com

Blues, Red Wings face off amid poor Novembers

In addition to being traditional rivals in the old Norris Division and Western Conference, the St. Louis Blues and host Detroit Red Wings also have subpar November performances in common when they meet Wednesday. St. Louis will make its only trip to Detroit on the season having lost seven times...
NHL
ozarkradionews.com

Preview: Blues at Red Wings

BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind 2-0 on Monday night before they responded with five unanswered goals to earn a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights. The win included three goals in a span of 2 minutes and 15 seconds in the first period to help the Blues quickly erase the early two-goal deficit.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Nedeljkovic's big night helps Red Wings edge Blues, 4-2

DETROIT - At the highest level of the sport, the Detroit Red Wings have learned playing hard doesn't guarantee wins in the NHL. But on Thanksgiving Eve, powered by the effort from goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, Detroit (9-9-3) snapped its four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues (10-7-2) at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
NHL

Nedeljkovic, Red Wings top Blues, end four-game skid

DETROIT -- Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves for the Detroit Red Wings, who ended a four-game skid with a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. "That's one of those games where you just have to tip your hat to the goaltender," Blues coach...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy