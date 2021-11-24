ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The Real Reason You Feel Tired After Your Workout

By Nicky LaMarco
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TN6AZ_0d5jK2Sq00

Feel the burn, but not too much. Pushing yourself during a workout is fantastic for burning calories and building muscle, but you shouldn't feel utterly exhausted once you finish your sweat session.

However, it's normal to feel slightly worn out after your workout, since it elevates your heart rate and body temperature for a considerable amount of time. When you exercise, your body captures energy from the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) molecule (via the University of New Mexico ). By doing so, your body works to stay active during your workout. In the event the exercise is too intense for your body, your ATP reserves can be depleted. Once there isn't enough ATP for your body to rely on, you can begin to feel extremely tired during and after your workout.

Aside from going too hard while on the treadmill or at the squat rack, several other reasons can account for the feeling of exhaustion after a training session. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to improve both your workout performance and your recovery.

You're Not Eating Well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZCZ6_0d5jK2Sq00

What you eat will either help or harm your gym efforts. For your body to function properly, it must be receiving the right kind and amount of food at the right time. While you don't have to diet religiously or follow a strict nutrition schedule, you have to be mindful of what you're consuming and when you're consuming it. By adequately fueling your body, you'll have adequate glucose throughout your workout, enhance your performance, and reduce your recovery time (via Self ).

Self recommends nourishing your body with a protein shake or a small snack between 30 minutes and three hours before you work out. If you exercise after a meal, wait at least two hours before you begin. Per the American Heart Association , you'll need to eat between 50 and 100 calories every 30 minutes for a longer, high-intensity workout. Think simple carbs like a banana or an apple, so your body can easily digest them during your exercise. For low to moderate-intensity activities, you can hydrate with some water or a sports drink during your workout, but you don't need to eat anything during your training.

Once you're finished exercising, it's essential to refuel your body to maximize your results. Post-workout recommendations include water, carbs, and protein to aid in restoring and growing your muscles.

You're Dehydrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikF08_0d5jK2Sq00

Throughout the day, your body loses water due to basic activities. And when you exercise and subsequently sweat, you lose even more. When the amount of water in your body is no longer at its usual amount, you'll go into a state of dehydration .

According to the University of Utah , dehydration can interfere with the body's heat regulation, meaning your body temperature and heart rate may rise. This will lead to you feeling more tired than usual during and after your exercise routine. In addition to dehydration increasing the difficulty level of your gym routine, it negatively impacts your brain's ability to function as well. The mental effects of dehydration include difficulty in making decisions, an inability to concentrate, and reduced motor control. Due to its effects on your body and brain, being dehydrated would naturally cause your performance in the gym to suffer.

Fortunately, preventing dehydration is relatively simple. First, make sure you're regularly drinking enough water before, during, and after you exercise. While it's essential to drink water throughout the day, you'll want to ensure you're drinking water while you break a sweat to mitigate any performance issues. ACE Fitness recommends getting up to 20 ounces of water two hours before your workout, up to 10 ounces every 20 minutes during, and up to 24 ounces per pound lost post-workout.

You May Have An Underlying Health Condition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0iZh_0d5jK2Sq00

Having a hard time staying awake can be attributed to more than just an intense fitness routine.

If your eyelids are constantly heavy and you frequently feel like taking a nap, you may have chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also referred to as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME). Even though CFS is commonly found among adults between 40 and 60 years of age, anyone is susceptible to the illness. To determine if you have CFS, you must be diagnosed by a doctor. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the illness, it's hard to diagnose. There isn't a specific test to identify CFS, and it shares symptoms with other illnesses (via the Sleep Foundation ).

Signs of CFS that you may be experiencing now may get better or worse as time progresses, and you might have different symptoms years from now (via MedlinePlus ). Common symptoms include severe fatigue that never gets better even with adequate rest, sleeping difficulties, post-exertional malaise (PEM), and dizziness. While there's no cure for the condition, there are ways to manage it. Treatment options may include continuous airway pressure machines, cognitive behavioral therapy, modification of sleep habits, or changes in the bedroom environment. Also, since PEM causes your symptoms to worsen after physical activity, let your doctor know so they can tailor your treatment plan while taking your fitness routine into account.

You Might Not Be Sleeping Well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7KBX_0d5jK2Sq00

An intense workout can lead to a good night's rest, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine . Not only can a workout help you get to sleep faster, but it can also improve sleep quality. In particular, exercising increases the duration of slow-wave sleep, also known as deep sleep, that one can get. During slow-wave or deep sleep, both your brain and your body are reinvigorated. Moreover, exercise aids in mood stabilization and decompression of the mind, which can help you get better sleep.

The proper time to exercise is highly debated. Since exercise releases endorphins and increases body temperature, many have strong opinions on the best time to hit the gym. However, the right time to exercise depends on your body and your lifestyle. Based on those factors, you may actually be working out at the wrong time. For example, some people say that working out too close to bedtime is detrimental to sleep. On the other hand, some people report they don't have issues if they exercise late at night. Ultimately, though, getting exercise at a time that works best for you will help you get a good night's sleep.

You're Skipping Cooldown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9ceX_0d5jK2Sq00

Cooling down is just as important as warming up and the actual workout itself, per ACE Fitness . Cooling down after your workout will help prevent injuries, reduce soreness, clear lactic acid, release endorphins, and keep your blood flowing. Thus, failing to incorporate even just a 10-minute cooldown period into your workout can be detrimental to your health.

After your last rep, your body will have a faster heart rate, a higher temperature, and dilated blood vessels (via the American Heart Association ). As a result, if you stop exercising without giving your body time to cool down, you may feel unwell or even faint. Specifically, if your heart rate or blood pressure drops too quickly, you may feel lightheaded and lose consciousness. By gradually cooling down your body -- slowing down your heart rate, lowering your body's temperature, and regaining mental focus after physical activity -- you'll put yourself at less risk post-workout.

Your cooldown exercise doesn't have to be complicated; stretching will usually suffice. Once your heart rate reaches and stays under 120 beats per minute, you'll be ready to go about your day or night as normal.

Read this next: Drinks You Should Avoid After Your Workout

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Nutrition#Calories#Atp
shefinds

Why People Who Eat These Carbs In The Morning Struggle To Lose Weight

Certain carbs, like the ones found in whole grains and vegetables, are filled with fiber that fills you up for the day without adding calories and helps to eliminate hunger pangs throughout the day. Aka, they work wonders for weight loss and are a nutritionist’s dream morning meal. But other carbs, ie. refined ones, do almost the exact opposite. We investigate what happens to the body when you eat refined carbs like pancakes and muffins for breakfast:
DIETS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Republic Monitor

How to Lose Belly Fat? Here Are 6 Tips for a Flatter Stomach

Belly fat or visceral fat is a nuisance that makes clothes feel tight and is a major risk factor for serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Although losing this fat is difficult, experts have found some ways to get rid of it and keep a flatter stomach for a healthier body.
FITNESS
runningmagazine.ca

Sore muscles? Your diet may be the problem

Experiencing some delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) after a hard run or workout is normal, but constantly having achy or sore muscles is a sign that you’re not recovering well from your training. There could be a number of reasons for this (you’re doing too much, not sleeping enough, etc.), but there could be another culprit: your diet. The food you eat has a significant impact on your recovery, so if you’re experiencing muscle soreness, make sure you’re not making the following mistakes.
WORKOUTS
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
Darshak Rana

Weight Loss Is Beyond Burning Calories

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. By the time you realize your weight to be a health hazard, your options look extreme — cutting calories, keto diet, intermittent fasting, zero fried foods, and whatnot.
SELF

This Bodyweight Cardio Workout Is Quick But Sweaty

If it's getting too chilly to hit the streets for a run, we have the antidote. Our newest Sweat with SELF video is a bodyweight cardio workout that will seriously challenge your cardio endurance, fire up major muscle groups, and keep you mentally engaged as you sweat. Led by trainers...
WORKOUTS
oxygenmag.com

6 Plank Variations for a Killer Core Workout

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Even if you’re the most disciplined lifter around, it can be tough to make the humble plank exercise fun. Many would even argue that nothing makes time go by more slowly than holding a plank. There’s also a common misconception that the indicator of a solid plank is simply being able to perform them for a much longer period of time – and that notion couldn’t be more wrong, particularly if you don’t use proper form.
WORKOUTS
Ricky

Losing weight without diet and exercise

When it comes to losing weight, people believe that a planned diet and regular exercise are enough. Exercise regularly, eat less, and boom, you're thin. That's what the common perception is when it comes to weight loss. However, many studies say that there are several other factors when it comes to losing weight.
LIVESTRONG.com

9 Popular Workout Recovery Tricks That Don't Actually Work

You decided to go big or go home during your last sweat session and now you're seriously hurting. So, to deal with sore muscles, you grab an ice pack, pop an Advil and you're good to go, right? Not so fast. It turns out, a lot of popular workout recovery methods aren't all they're cracked up to be.
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

A Simple Technique To Double Weight Loss

This technique helps people double their weight loss if combined with diet and exercise. People who weigh themselves regularly lose weight without making other changes to diet or lifestyle, research finds. Self-weighing is also effective for maintaining weight loss, studies have found. Those trying to lose weight can even double...
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 7-Minute Abs Routine You Can Tack On to Any Workout

A 7-minute abs workout may too short to effectively smoke your core. But guess what? With the right exercises, you can absolutely strengthen your core muscles in that amount of time—and we have a prime example of a 7-minute abs routine that you can add onto any workout (or perform on its own)!
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
995
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy