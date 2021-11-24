ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perimeter ‘Holiday Lights’ show to return

By Sammie Purcell
 4 days ago
A holiday lights show will return for the second year in a row to Perimeter Center in Dunwoody.

Ravinia – a community of three, high-rise office buildings which also includes the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter Hotel along Ashford Dunwoody Road – will host its second annual “Holiday in Lights” celebration at the Ravinia Gardens on Dec. 16 from 5-8 p.m., according to a press release.

The event is free to attend, but will also serve as a donation center for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Children’s Holiday Wish List program. Guests can bring a donation the night of the event, or drop off a donation between before in one of three lobbies at Ravinia. A drop-off location will also be available at the main entrance of the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter Hotel.

“As the world continues to return to a state of normalcy, holiday events and activations are more important than ever, with the community looking to reconnect with family and friends like never before,” said Kurt Hartman, president of Ravinia Property Owners Association, in the press release. “Ravinia’s Holiday in Lights provides a spirited atmosphere while supporting local children and families through Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.”

During the event, guests can enjoy decorative lights, live music, a hot chocolate bar, a visit from Santa Clause, and more. The event is free, but guests should still reserve tickets in advance. Reservations can be made through Ravinia’s Facebook page starting Nov. 29.

