EToro's funded accounts are ahead of their initial projections. eToro is an investment platform with over two million funded accounts that is about to go public via a SPAC deal with FTCV (Fintech Acquisition Corp V.). The SPAC is led by legendary fintech investor Betsy Cohen who has as good a record as anyone in the space. Her hits include CardConnect which was bought out for $15 per share and International Money Express (IMXI) which is also over $15. Her misses like Payoneer (PAYO) and Paya (PAYA), are only minor blemishes considering both are still within striking distance of their original $10 price.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO