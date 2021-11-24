ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

After winless road trip, Red Wings are back home to face St. Louis tonight

By Ken Delaney
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings host the...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandstar.com

Stars, seeking second straight home win, face Red Wings

It took nearly a month, but the Dallas Stars finally collected their first regulation victory of the season on Saturday. They will look to duplicate that outcome when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Dallas had lost six of its past seven games prior to a 5-2 win...
NHL
WLUC

Red Wings snap four-game losing streak by gliding past St. Louis

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home. Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops _ including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead. Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought. It was the sixth loss in eight games for St. Louis.
NHL
FanSided

8 Observations after the Red Wings 4-2 Win over St. Louis

The Detroit Red Wings snapped its four game losing streak with a hard fought 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night. There was a little bit of everything for Red Wings fans, and it’s only right to start with the star of the show–Alex Nedeljkovic. 1: As he...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Red Wings#The St Louis Blues
whtc.com

Despite leading twice, Red Wings fall on the road to Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings gave up two leads in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets at Columbus last night. Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored early to put Detroit up 2-0 halfway through the second period before the Blue Jackets tied the game by the end of the frame.
NHL
whtc.com

Improving Red Wings skate at Columbus tonight

COLUMBUS, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings are set to begin a four-game road trip tonight in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Detroit will also make stops in Dallas, Vegas, and Arizona on the trek this week. The Red Wings have won four-of-five to improve to 8-6-and-2 on...
NHL
FanSided

Game 16: Detroit Red Wings Host Montreal Canadiens Tonight

Coming off a difficult loss to Washington, the Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Game time is 7:00 PM ET at LCA in Detroit, MI. The Canadiens defeated Calgary in a spirited affair on Thursday and despite their record, will be a difficult team to play against, as they have defeated the Red Wings, 6-1 and 3-0 already this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Preview: Red Wings embark on four-game road trip, with Columbus up first

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are fresh off an eye-opening homestand that saw the club claim six of a possible eight points. With the quarter point of the season quickly approaching, they know it's time to take their show on the road. Detroit's overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens...
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Stars Welcome the Red Wings to Town Tonight

A players only meeting, a lineup shuffle and apparently that’s all they needed: the Dallas Stars finally have a regulation win under the belt. It only took 13 games but, hey, who’s counting?. Dallas looked much better Saturday night against a pretty good Philadelphia Flyers team. The Stars offense came...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings riding momentum into four-game trip

DETROIT – The mood surrounding the Detroit Red Wings changed dramatically in one week, culminated by Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Dylan Larkin’s overtime goal. Just seven days before, the Red Wings were riding a four-game winless streak, had difficulty scoring and weren’t sure when Larkin would...
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings go winless on the road, lose 2-1 in overtime to Arizona

Glendale, Ariz. — When you play the Arizona Coyotes these days a team needs to come out of it with some points — and the Red Wings did just that, but only one of them. Arizona's Clayton Keller scored 22 seconds into overtime, scoring his fourth goal, giving the Coyotes a 2-1 victory.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings after 20 games: the good and the concerning

The Detroit Red Wings have made progress roughly one quarter of the way through the season, though it might not seem like it on the heels of a four-game skid. At 8-9-3 after the 20-game mark, the Red Wings’ points percentage (.475) is appreciably better than it was at the end of last season (.429), despite missing Jakub Vrana, one of their key offensive players due to preseason shoulder surgery.
NHL
buffalonynews.net

Red Wings attempt to foil Sabres at home

The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have been two inconsistent teams overall so far this season in the National Hockey League, but one aspect of their seasons has been consistent: The Sabres are not a good road team, while the Red Wings are a good home team. Buffalo will...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings to be short two players tonight vs. Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings were without the services of defenseman Danny DeKeyser during Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, as he was placed on COVID-19 protocol. According to head coach Jeff Blashill, he’ll be unavailable again tonight as the Red Wings take on the Sabres. Additionally, forward...
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights add third player to NHL COVID-19 protocol list

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knight continue to deal with the COVID-19 bug, as they added a third player to the National Hockey League protocol list this week. Golden Knights announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that newly acquired forward Michael Amadio was placed on the NHL COVID-19 list. He will be unavailable while going through league protocol requirements, the team said.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy