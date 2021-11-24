A season to give thanks

Most of us think of the Holiday Season as a time filled with family, love, fun and gifts. Unfortunately, the Holidays aren’t like that for everyone each year. We decided to partner with the Best Christmas Ever organization this year to brighten Christmas for a family that has suffered a hardship in the last year in our area. We had several nominations for families to received this gift and we had to sit down as a team and decide which family we would choose. It was certainly not easy but after much discussion we choose this family. In the last year, this young family was struck with life-changing circumstances. The husband was involved in a hunting accident. He spent nearly two months in the hospital and endured grueling surgeries on his neck and back. As he is learning his new normal, his wife is taking care of the family including his two young daughters ages 4 and 2.

