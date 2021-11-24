POLICE BLOTTER

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of recent burglaries in the Pilsen neighborhood.
According to authorities, the unknown offender enters business by breaking a window and taking cash, liquor, and cell phones before fleeing the scene.
Chicago police say altogether five break-ins happened on Black Friday, mainly in the early morning hours:
1700 block of South Racine Friday, November 26, 2021, 4:53 a.m.
1300 block of West 18th St. Friday, November 26, 2021, 5:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.
1800 block of South Carpenter Friday, November 26, 2021, 5:35 a.m.
1100 block of West 18th St. Friday, November 26, 2021, 8:30 p.m. -8:00 a.m.
1400 block of West...
