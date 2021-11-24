ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Can you eat healthy during Thanksgiving? Yes, you can — here’s how

By Bobby Stilwell, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnS69_0d5jHWVW00

( WHNT ) – It’s a dilemma every Thanksgiving: stuff your face or wishfully eye that Thanksgiving bird.

How about a third option – enjoy the Thanksgiving turkey and all the trimmings, and do it in a healthy manner.

Precautions to take for Thanksgiving gatherings

Registered Dietitian Lauren Dauro said it all comes down to a few simple steps.

Before the Meal

If you’re the one cooking for the family, think about substituting low-fat sour cream or baking the bird, instead of deep-frying it.

If you’re going to somebody else’s feast, take something you can enjoy in bigger portions.

Shopping on Thanksgiving?

Before heading to the feast, don’t skip breakfast. Eat one that’s nutritionally balanced and has lots of fiber.

During the Meal

Dauro said being restrictive and cutting yourself off from eating certain foods could make you feel deprived and result in you overeating later – instead, she suggested being intentional and mindful as you enjoy the Thanksgiving feast.

It’s only one day, she added – not an entire week.

Picking the perfect wine for Thanksgiving

Pile up one plate of food you love and don’t go back for seconds.

When you’re eating, be sure to savor every bite and take it slow – Dauro said it takes the stomach 20 minutes to tell the brain you’re actually full.

Ease up on liquid calories, such as soda, juice, and alcohol.

Stay hydrated with water throughout the meal, and stay active throughout the day – keep the blood flowing.

Eat until you’re 80% full; you’ll know because you’ll feel full, but not stuffed and not ready to sleep off the inevitable food coma.

After the Meal

Dauro’s suggestion – freeze the leftovers and send them home with family so you don’t tempt yourself in the coming days.

Most importantly, remember: Thanksgiving is about being together after a long time apart, more so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And these tips aren’t just for Thanksgiving, either!

Dauro suggested not waiting until the new year to set fitness goals and to seek out a registered dietitian to help meet those goals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

This Thanksgiving, here's how you can cook smarter, not harder

Food writer Eric Kim is kind of a Thanksgiving expert — he's been making the holiday dinner for his family since he was 13 years old. "My parents didn't know how to cook American food when they immigrated here," he says. Kim and his cousins really wanted to partake in this very-American holiday, so they took over the kitchen and fashioned a menu straight from the imagination of a 13-year-old: "Those early Thanksgivings had like five different pies and a banana pudding."
RECIPES
heraldsun.com

Yes, you can stuff Thanksgiving turkey in your carry-on, TSA says. And that’s not all

As Thanksgiving nears, millions are expected to take to the friendly skies to see family and friends. Those tasked with bringing a holiday ham, turkey or festive side may wonder which items are OK to bring on board and which are better suited for storage. Most Thanksgiving foods and fixings are safe to travel with, but the best mode of transport will depend on the item, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Healthy Eating#Fitness#Cooking#Calories#Whnt
13newsnow.com

VERIFY: Yes, you can cook a turkey in the microwave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we gear up for Thanksgiving, we are answering your turkey questions. One question we see year over year, can you cook your turkey in the microwave?. According to google trends, the search 'how to cook a turkey' spikes every year at this time. THE QUESTION:. Can...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

How your caffeine hit can also keep you healthy

A strong morning brew is an invariable staple of many Brits’ daily routines, which might also feature regular office tea breaks, pre-lunch lattes, and mid-afternoon flat whites. We’re a nation of caffeine enthusiasts – even during the last lockdown, when cafés were only permitted to serve takeaways, queues of coffee-seekers snaked along our high streets.
HEALTH
WWLP

Holiday foods to avoid giving your pets

The holidays can often see an increase in vet visits when dogs are fed or get into dinner table food. Although it may be tempting to treat your dog to something tasty from the holiday table, it's best to avoid it entirely.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

What not to do with holiday leftovers

Leftovers! For many this is one of the best parts of the holiday season especially, Thanksgiving, but before taking out the Tupperware be careful not to get sick from improperly stored food.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy