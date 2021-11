Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) climbed 5.7% on Friday, as investors rotated into stocks positioned to perform relatively well during a resurgence of COVID-19. The discovery of a new coronavirus strain sparked a violent sell-off in the financial markets. Health officials are worried that the heavily mutated variant, which is referred to as B.1.1.529, could be highly contagious. They also don't know if currently available vaccines will be able to provide adequate protection against it.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO