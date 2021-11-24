ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

As debate over sheltered workshops heats up, Missouri doubles down on paying people with disabilities less

By Madison Hopkins
The Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YP7cR_0d5jGsPV00

A new Missouri law allowing employers to continue paying some people with disabilities less than minimum wage has positioned the state at the forefront of a national debate over disability rights in the workplace.

Part of a wide-ranging piece of legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson in July, the rule directs the state to develop its own version of a federal program that allows wages as low as pennies per hour.

Roughly 5,000 employees work at facilities with subminimum wage certificates in Missouri – called sheltered workshops because workers are kept separate from others. Missouri has the second-highest number of sheltered workshops in the country, with 95 operating locations.

Though the New Deal-era law that governs such employment was considered progressive when it was enacted, it has come under increasing criticism in recent years.

On one side of the debate are employers – along with many workers with disabilities and their families – who say the point of sheltered workshops isn’t pay, but rather the community and sense of purpose for people who wouldn’t succeed in the traditional workforce. They worry that without wage-law exemptions, sheltered workshops will be forced to close.

On the other side, disability rights advocates argue the practice is outdated, discriminatory and unnecessary when many resources are available to help employees with disabilities succeed in integrated community environments.

Paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage “devalues their time,” said Cassidi Jobe, president of the Missouri chapter of the Association of People Supporting Employment First and a mother of two teenagers with autism. “It sends a very clear message that their time is not worth the same amount as a person who doesn’t have a developmental difference.”

The push to ban subminimum wage for people with disabilities has gained momentum in recent years. At least 12 states have done so, and several more are considering it. At the federal level, lawmakers have made several attempts to wipe out the exemption, but none has succeeded.

Dan Gier, director of sheltered workshops for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education , said the new state law is meant as a fail-safe for sheltered workshops in case a challenge to the federal law succeeds.

“It would be quickly adaptable and there would be no change at the workshop level,” Gier said. “We feel very confident we can do that.”

Missouri’s legislation could also end up serving as a guide for other states.

Modern criticisms of a New Deal-era sheltered workshops law

In Missouri, 87 nonprofit organizations with 14(c) certificates – named for the provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act that authorizes the subminimum wage payments – operate 95 sheltered workshops that employ roughly 5,000 people, according to DESE.

The type of work varies. Employees at Southeast Enterprises in Kansas City take on tasks ranging from packaging cooking spices to attaching labels to medical marijuana products. Other workshops hold contracts to keep state rest areas clean or to operate recycling programs.

Sheltered workshop employees are paid hourly or on a “piece rate,” meaning they are compensated for each time they complete a unit of work, such as packing and sealing a test tube kit.

Individual pay rates are determined by comparing the amount of work a nondisabled employee completes to that of the person with disabilities. For example, if a nondisabled worker packages 100 sets of rubber gloves into boxes in one hour, but the employee with disabilities packs only 50 boxes, that worker’s pay is set at 50% of the prevailing wage for that task.

As a result, not all sheltered workshop employees earn subminimum wages. According to DESE, pay in Missouri’s sheltered workshops ranges from $1 per hour to $18.13 per hour, well above the minimum wage. The average is $5.15 per hour.

Kit Brewer, legislative chair for the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers , or MASWM, said the wage scales are no different from other accommodations provided for workers to be successful, like a ramp for a worker with a wheelchair. The lower wage allows sheltered workshop employees to work at their own pace without the pressure to hit quotas or other standards.

“Like it or not, the competitive employment world expects production,” Brewer said. “We may not all look at it as we’re being judged on our production levels every day, but I think deep down we all know better.”

Yet a 2020 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report found that the process can also be “rife with abuse and difficult to administer,” pointing out that each year, subminimum wage employees have been owed back pay from 14(c) employers.  Between 2009 and 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor found violations in 53 investigations of Missouri sheltered workshops, resulting in more than $780,000 in back wages for employees, according to the report.

Stating that the federal exemption has kept “people with disabilities … from realizing their full potential,” the commission recommended the phaseout of 14(c), echoing other high-profile criticisms of the program in recent years. This year, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found a host of barriers hindering employees transitioning away from sheltered workshops to integrated employment – a core goal of many programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHYap_0d5jGsPV00
A sheltered workshop employee packages bandaids at Southeast Enterprises on Nov. 16, 2021. Roughly 5,000 people work at sheltered workshops in Missouri, which are allowed to pay people with severe disabilities less than minimum wage. (Madison Hopkins/The Beacon)

During his campaign, President Joe Biden promised to do away with subminimum wage for employees with disabilities, announcing support for the Transformation to Competitive Integrated Employment Act . If passed, the law would phase out subminimum wage exemptions and provide grants and other resources to help shift sheltered workshop employees to jobs integrated in communities. Despite bipartisan support, the bill stalled after it was reintroduced to Congress in April.

Language to phase out 14(c) was also included in the American Rescue Plan Act passed this year to provide COVID relief funds, but lawmakers struck out the provision before passage.

The ‘Missouri Model’ could spread

Brewer, the legislative chair for the workshop managers association, said Missouri is the first state to pass a law like this, and it could serve as a road map for others. While he expects the law to be challenged in court, he said the state is in a good position to argue its case.

First, the state’s current minimum wage offers some wiggle room. While the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, Missouri’s is $10.30 and will increase to $11.15 in 2022. Federal law won’t allow any payments below its minimum, but Missouri could still authorize smaller payments to people with disabilities than the rest of the state’s workers.

Second, though Missouri is behind only Illinois in total number of subminimum wage certificates issued in the state, it is the only state that doesn’t accept federal funding for the operation or oversight of sheltered workshops. Instead, the workshops are supported by state and local funds, with the largest portion of their budgets based on revenue from the goods and services they produce, according to DESE.

The absence of federal funding in Missouri sheltered workshop budgets is in line with the focus of the state’s program. The federal funds for sheltered workshops are meant for services to help employees gain skills and enter the competitive workforce, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. While sheltered workshops in many other states are viewed as temporary training programs to teach employees key vocational skills before they enter the integrated workforce, Missouri’s program is all business.

“Our main core is employment and jobs,” said Gier, the DESE sheltered workshop director. He said it goes back to the core values of the legislators who founded Missouri’s program in the 1960s.

“Work brings dignity, brings pride, brings income, brings self-reliance, brings the ability to pick and choose, just as employment for the average American does.”

Gier said nothing will change immediately as DESE works on developing rules for a state program. The goal of the new law is to be prepared in case the federal shift happens.

In a recent survey by MASWM of its member shops, only 56% of the 39 that responded said they would remain open without subminimum wages. Many disability rights advocates argue that the financial fears are overblown and point to states like Vermont, which phased out 14(c) nearly two decades ago and integrated the majority of its workers into community-based jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZuEQ_0d5jGsPV00
Reinhard Mabry, Alphapointe president and CEO, poses for a portrait in his Kansas City office on Nov. 16, 2021. The nonprofit, which employs people who are blind or visually impaired, phased out subminimum wage payments. (Madison Hopkins/The Beacon)

Even in Missouri, some sheltered workshops are preemptively deciding to leave behind subminimum wages. In 2018, a Sedalia sheltered workshop transitioned its focus to provide employment support for those with disabilities.

Reinhard Mabry, president and CEO of Alphapointe , a Kansas City-based nonprofit that employs people who are blind or visually impaired, said his organization ended subminimum wage payments years ago. Though it was a financial hit at the time, the organization decided it was time.

“We saw it as daunting – I think that most nonprofits would,” Mabry said. “We just knew it was the right thing to do. So we had to. We had to make some tough decisions.”

University of Missouri journalism students Skylar Laird and Bolette Elsoee contributed to this report.

The post As debate over sheltered workshops heats up, Missouri doubles down on paying people with disabilities less appeared first on The Beacon .

Comments / 2

Midwest Conservative
3d ago

As the guardian of my sweet sister with special needs, I side with opportunity, not wage equality. Employers who agree to hire individuals with special needs, who typically need additional time for tasks, addition accommodation and additional training, are a huge blessing. Punishing their goodwill by saying they cannot hire someone who isn’t able to work at the level of another unless they pay equally for unequal outputs, will backfire and ultimately punish workers like my sister. She can do so many things, but not at the same speed and comprehension as others.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City declared a climate emergency. Now what?

It’s been 13 years since Kansas City, Missouri, passed its first climate protection plan. At the top of the list: drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Now the city is preparing a new plan, and emission reductions remains a focus.  In 2008, the city set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 30% below 2000 […] The post Kansas City declared a climate emergency. Now what? appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
Vermont State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

No ACT score? Many KC-area colleges will admit you, and financial aid options are improving

In the Kansas City area, some universities dropped testing requirements for admissions before the pandemic because of concerns about equity and access. Others plan to continue changes made during the public health crisis.  The post No ACT score? Many KC-area colleges will admit you, and financial aid options are improving appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Ever wanted to sit on a Kansas City board or commission? Here’s how the appointment process works

Passionate about historic preservation? There’s a commission for that. How about parking policy? There’s a board for that, too. Whatever issue is on your mind, it might also be the focus of a board or commission in Kansas City, Missouri, part of the larger city government that makes decisions affecting just about every aspect of […] The post Ever wanted to sit on a Kansas City board or commission? Here’s how the appointment process works appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Nationwide, schools call police on Black students more often. Here’s what we can learn from KC schools.

Nationwide, the Center for Public Integrity’s analysis of 2017-18 federal data found Black students are referred to the police at a rate of 8.4 per thousand, more than twice the rate for white students. The post Nationwide, schools call police on Black students more often. Here’s what we can learn from KC schools. appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City is redrawing its City Council districts. Here’s what that means for you.

For Kansas City, Missouri, the deadline to redraw City Council districts is fast approaching. Officials have until Dec. 31 to establish new districts, according to the city charter.  The post Kansas City is redrawing its City Council districts. Here’s what that means for you. appeared first on The Beacon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
The Kansas City Beacon

As Missouri redistricting gets underway, community-drawn maps are adding to the conversation

Missouri is working to redraw its maps for state House and Senate districts, based on the latest U.S. Census count. Two 20-member commissions, one for the House and another for the Senate, are deliberating over the once-a-decade process in hopes of coming to an agreement. If they fail, the issue will be sent to state […] The post As Missouri redistricting gets underway, community-drawn maps are adding to the conversation appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Disability Rights#Sheltered Workshop#The Association Of People
The Kansas City Beacon

‘Leave no stone unturned’: Six financial aid tips from Missouri and Kansas experts

When it comes to financial aid for college, it’s not about whether you think you’re qualified. It’s about knowing your options, meeting deadlines and just applying. We asked experts from the financial aid and admissions offices of local colleges what you need to know, including when to start, what applications to prioritize and how to […] The post ‘Leave no stone unturned’: Six financial aid tips from Missouri and Kansas experts appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

City continues to foot the bill on mowing vacant lots as Kansas City Land Bank sales drop

The KC Land Bank has begun to resemble a warehouse cluttered with inventory that won’t sell and costs that won’t quit. And at least one group committed to decent and affordable housing in Kansas City has questioned the makeup of the board of commissioners. The post City continues to foot the bill on mowing vacant lots as Kansas City Land Bank sales drop appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

KCK mayoral challenger personally funded majority of campaign

The biggest donor to Tyrone Garner’s Kansas City, Kansas, mayoral campaign is Tyrone Garner.  The former deputy chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department lent his campaign $23,500 from April to October, according to a Beacon analysis of his July and October campaign expenditure reports. Those personal loans make up the bulk of his […] The post KCK mayoral challenger personally funded majority of campaign appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City, MO
253
Followers
78
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Beacon is an online news outlet focused on in-depth journalism in the public interest. It launched in 2020 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Our reporting centers issues in local government, health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement.

 https://www.thebeacon.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy