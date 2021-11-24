Country Thunder Announces It's Star-Studded 2022 Arizona Lineup

Photo: Getty Images

Country Thunder has announced its star-studded lineup and county music fans will not be disappointed.

According to the Official Country Thunder website , Morgan Wallen , Blake Shelton , Florida Georgia Lin e and Riley Green will be headlining the four-day event.

Along with those four major country artists, it was also announced that Randy Houser , Gabby Barrett , Hardy , Chase Rice , Lindsey Ell , Michael Ray , Tracy Lawrence , Jameson Rodgers , Blanco Brown , Sawyer Brown , James Barker Band , and Mackenzie Porter will also be performing.

The event will be held April 7 through April 10 in Florence, just outside of Tucson.

Morgan Wallen, one of the main headliners for next year, recently announced his 2022 Dangerous Tour . His tour begins in February and had 46 stops . Unfortunately, he does not have a stop in Arizona on his tour. So, those in Arizona dying to see the 'Whiskey Glasses' singer will have a chance to see him one night at the festival.

This year, Country Thunder, which is usually held in April, was postponed and held from October 14 through October 17. The headliners for this past festival were Dustin Lynch , Old Dominion , Luke Combs , and Eric Church .

Tickets are on sale now. To receive more information on Country Thunder in Arizona in 2022, click here .