FORECAST: Gorgeous weather for Thanksgiving week

By Lauren Petrelli
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Temperatures this morning are in the low 50s with some areas dipping into the 40s. These chilly temperatures are the coldest we've seen so far this season. We'll warm up today as highs will reach the mid-70s with slightly lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. Today is one of the biggest travel days of the year but there isn't anything forecast-wise that should slow you down.

The forecast continues to look gorgeous for your By Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will increase slightly with highs reaching near 80 under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Another cold front arrives this weekend, but we're not expecting much rain to be associated with it. However, it will reinforce this cooler and drier weather. Highs will reach the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip back into the mid-50s this weekend.

