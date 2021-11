John Pfaff is a professor of law at Fordham University. He is the author of "Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform." No one disputes that Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18 years old, shot three men and killed two of them during turbulent protests in Kenosha, Wis., that broke out after the shooting of a Black man by White police officers. And it is well known that the central issue of his trial is whether Rittenhouse has a valid self-defense claim for the three shootings. Less familiar to the public, however, is that, by and large, the outcome of Rittenhouse’s case will turn less on the specific murky facts concerning what exactly transpired on the night of Aug. 25 than on the seemingly technical but actually essential issue of the burden of proof: Does Rittenhouse have to prove he was acting in justifiable self-defense, or does the state have to disprove it?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO