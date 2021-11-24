ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse Says Proud Boys Meeting Was a 'Set Up'

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rittenhouse was seen drinking with members of the far-right group while wearing a "free as f**k" t-shirt on January...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1422

Steven Drouillard
3d ago

fbi and sclu went through all his electronics trying to find anything to link him to extremists. Guess what? They found nothing. That is Truth and Fact.

Reply(132)
218
J.S
3d ago

Rittenhouse is child, 18, he need some adult guidance. These groups look at him as a hero and will do anything to get him to talk and do interviews. He needs to be more careful if doesn't what to get caught up in these radical groups.

Reply(89)
66
She She
3d ago

I don't agree with this kid getting away with murder,but these adults on here and these so called proud boys are shameful!As a person of color even I know you guys need to stop your foolishness!This child killed people and could have easily died himself!Now all I hear is well he supports BLM now we hate him,but when he went to jail you all hailed him and continued to spew hate on your keyboards!This stuff shouldn't be this hard to understand.All this mess continues from generation to generation because YOU ALLOW AND APPROVE IT!I said what I said!

Reply(70)
77
