Kyle Rittenhouse Says Proud Boys Meeting Was a 'Set Up'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. If you come for Sunny Hostin, you best not miss. Monday morning on The View, co-host Sara Haines was reminded of that fact when Hostin shut her down during a discussion about Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty of shooting three people and killing two in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. After Haines took the conservative position as she argued the situation "was a pretty cut and dry case of self-defense," Hostin, a former prosecutor, insisted that it is not, from both a legal and social justice perspective. "This is a bellwether of where we are as a country," said Hostin. "People now will think, well, somebody can legally come to a protest and under the cover of law kill me."

KENOSHA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO