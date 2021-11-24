ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Photos: Thanksgiving travelers flock to airports, freeways ahead of holiday

Boston 25 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Thanksgiving travelers flock to airports, freeways ahead of holiday...

www.boston25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Philadelphia International Airport Officials Encouraging Travelers To Arrive Early As Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Starts This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday travel season which kicks off on Friday. Airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early. They say you should be at the airport at least three hours before your scheduled flight. Face masks are also required for all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Staff Shortages, Mandates, And Unruly Passengers Are Some Of The Concerns Facing Airports As Travel Is Expected To Increase For Thanksgiving Holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expectations of a huge increase in Thanksgiving travel this year — leaves some fear there will be chaos at airports. Air travel is expected to be up 80 percent from last year. This comes as the airline industry has been dealing with widespread staff shortages. and all federal employees must be fully vaccinated by next Monday. As of last month, 40 percent of TSA employees were still not vaccinated — or had not submitted their vaccination status.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Security Checkpoint#Flock#Freeways#Ap Photo
CBS Miami

Day Before Thanksgiving Sets TSA Pandemic Travel Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Setting a pandemic travel record on the day before Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more passengers than any other day during the pandemic. “The whole family all together for the first time, we flew people into Florida, to Boca, Parkland,” says Steve Goldstein. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, folks are heading home after Thanksgiving. The Goldstein family is flying to New York hoping to beat the crowds of passengers later on. “Tonight, it’s going to change but I’m glad we’re leaving now,” says Goldstein. Data from TSA checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving shows more than twice the number of people were...
MIAMI, FL
NBCMontana

Bozeman airport expects record number of travelers for holidays

BOZEMAN, Mont. — For airports, holiday travel makes for one of the busiest times of the year, and this time around Bozeman’s airport is expecting a record number of travelers. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport expects to see around 3,000 departing passengers during a peak day this holiday season. That's...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
94.3 Jack FM

Airports Welcoming Travelers Back for Busy Holiday Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – As more than 53.4 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, air travel is seeing a dramatic return – up 80% over last year. With that huge return to air travel, local airports like Green Bay Austin Straubel International are preparing to see...
GREEN BAY, WI
columbusnavigator.com

Traveling For The Holidays? Columbus Airport Officials Share Tips

John Glenn Columbus International Airport is about to get very, very busy. In fact, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority is predicting that Thanksgiving travel will be the busiest travel days since the start of the pandemic. There are roughly 155,500 airline seats scheduled to depart CMH between Thursday, November 18...
COLUMBUS, OH
News On 6

Holiday Travel In Full Swing At Will Rogers World Airport

Tuesday is expected to be the busiest travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Nationwide, TSA expects to screen around 20 million passengers this week. Stacey Hamm with Will Rogers World Airport said the airport isn't expecting terminals to be too busy on Tuesday. Will Rogers opened a new TSA checkpoint...
TRAVEL
The Spokesman-Review

Flying high: Spokane International Airport records pre-pandemic passenger levels ahead of Thanksgiving travel season

Marc and Tammy Rubino were geared up Friday at Spokane International Airport for a flight to Seattle to see the Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals. It’s not a trip the Rathdrum couple said they would’ve attempted last year, even if they could have, amid the various restrictions and cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic did end up nixing the Rubinos’ annual trip to Seattle to see the Boston Red Sox play the Mariners.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Denver

No Major Problems At Denver International Airport On Very Busy Day Before Thanksgiving

DENVER (CBS4) – Officials say 203,000 people came through Denver International Airport on Wednesday as travelers continued to return to air travel, even with hospitalizations reaching highs in the state. Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the biggest day since before the pandemic, with 206,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport. (credit: CBS) “We just flew in from Chicago.  It really wasn’t that bad,” said Adam Brenner who was bringing his family to see his brother and parents for Thanksgiving. “The airport’s not crowded, the flight wasn’t full. Out here the flights are pretty on time.” All through the airport there...
DENVER, CO
Fortune

From Delta to Southwest, the airlines in the best—and worst—shape going into a chaotic holiday season

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. America’s major airlines are bringing back thousands of pilots, flight attendants, and other employees and thinning their flight schedules in an effort to ensure holiday travelers reach their destinations on time. Airlines can’t afford another one of the high-profile breakdowns that have plagued the industry this year, analysts say.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
Anchorage Daily News

Here’s a roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on flights, cruises and more for Alaska travelers

Many of us have iconic memories of the Thanksgiving holiday. I still sing “Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go,” because we actually did that as kids. Way back when on Thanksgiving Day, our family would pile into our car and drive from our home across the Willamette River in Portland. From there, my dad traced a path to a small community near Oregon City where my grandmother was preparing the turkey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy