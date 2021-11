The news stops you in your tracks. Twenty-seven people – including a pregnant woman and at least three children – drowned in freezing cold waters. These people were desperately attempting to reach safety in Britain. It is the worst loss of life in the Channel in living memory.Yet listening to Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, you would think it was business as usual. More money pledged, more patrols at the border and more of the same failed approach. Stronger measures and stricter border control are sold as the only way to finally break the business model of criminal gangs....

IMMIGRATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO