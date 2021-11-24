ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Need2Know: Thanksgiving Travel, First Opioid Verdict & Beatlemania!

By Jill Wagner, Carlo Versano
cheddar.com
 4 days ago

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Javier Hernandez hands out a turkey during a drive-thru turkey giveaway at the Travis L. Williams American Legion Hall Post 65 Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

cheddar.com

Free Lance-Star

GETTING THERE: Prepare for a Thanksgiving travel rebound

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and it could bring crowded roads. More than 53.4 million people are expected to travel for the holiday break at the end of the month, according to AAA. The auto club predicts a 13 percent increase over its 2020 forecast, when the country was in COVID-19 lockdown.
TRAVEL
WTOL-TV

Is it safe to travel for Thanksgiving this year?

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to adults and children five and older, many families may be wondering if it’s safe to travel for Thanksgiving this year. “Luckily, when it comes to travel, I think the tips really haven’t changed throughout the pandemic,” said Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonologist for Cleveland Clinic. “We know that the risks are lower now with a bigger chunk of the population vaccinated. So any kind of travel will do and is safer than it was a year ago.”
TRAVEL
informnny.com

AAA Director of Travel shares Thanksgiving travel forecast

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Thanksgiving travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year. The Director of Travel for AAA in Western and Central New York Brian Murray shared his thoughts and tips for traveling for the holiday. According to Murray, over 53 million people will be traveling to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cheddar.com

Need2Know: Infrastructure Czar, 'Right to Rest' & Mid-Aughts Revival

Britney Spears supporters celebrate following a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Get the...
POLITICS
waldronnews.com

Thanksgiving travel could be tricky for some

A series of storms swinging across the US could bring rain and snow next week, impacting holiday travel. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has an early look.
TRAVEL
9News

Thanksgiving travel roars back in Colorado

DENVER — Roads and airports will be nearly at pre-pandemic levels this Thanksgiving holiday. AAA forecasts that 53.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, just 5% off the travel volumes of 2019 and up 13% over last year, the highest single-year jump since 2005. Holiday travel will be even higher...
COLORADO STATE
cbs19news

AAA projects increase in travelers for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than 1.4 million Virginians are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week. AAA released the projection Tuesday, saying it is an increase of 11 percent over 2020 and is also just below the number of travelers for the holiday in 2019. According...
LIFESTYLE
cheddar.com

Need2Know: Covid Holidays, Astroworld Lawsuit & "Boring" Comic Films

Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, inside a grocery store in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, November 18, 2021:. COVID LATEST. HOLIDAY TRAVEL: State and...
LAW
cheddar.com

Need2Know: Verdict Watch, Patient Zero & Adele Returns

Adele poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for "25", song of the year for "Hello", record of the year for "Hello", best pop solo performance for "Hello", and best pop vocal album for "25" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
NFL
cheddar.com

Need2Know: Boosters for All, Ping Pong Ball Mandate & the Perfect Hug

Hector Montoto, left, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot from registered nurse Ekaete Ikpeinyang, right, at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, November 17,...
BUSINESS
csbj.com

Travelers will crowd roads, airports for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving travelers will have plenty of company this year. AAA forecasts that 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13 percent in the highest single-year increase since 2005. That brings travel volumes within 5 percent of 2019's pre-pandemic levels. The gap is closing even faster in Colorado,...
LIFESTYLE
cheddar.com

Need2Know: Christmas Parade Horror, Bay Area Looting & Finders Keepers

Holiday decorations frame a police officer in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cheddar.com

Need2Know: Waukesha Suspect, Black Friday Creep & Asteroid Mission

Schematic of the DART mission shows the impact on the moonlet of asteroid (65803) Didymos. Post-impact observations from Earth-based optical telescopes and planetary radar would, in turn, measure the change in the moonlet’s orbit about the parent body. Credits: NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. Get the Need2Know newsletter in your...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KSBW.com

Thanksgiving travel: When to travel for the holidays on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — It's expected to be a busy week for drivers. AAA is predicting more than 48-million people will hit the roads. Travelers should be prepared for more traffic compared to last year and traffic will be returning to nearly pre-pandemic levels. But there are ways to beat the...
TRAVEL
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Decent Weather for Thanksgiving Travel!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here we are, the busiest travel day of the year! With that in mind, the last thing anyone wants to deal with is travel delays thanks to the weather, causing them to miss out on time with family or a delicious Thanksgiving meal!. This year it...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
coveteur.com

Chic Travel Ideas for a Nontraditional Thanksgiving

Perhaps more than any other holiday, the theme of "returning home" is most closely linked with Thanksgiving. It's a time of year when relatives near and far gather around the dinner table for a traditional turkey feast (sometimes while avoiding tense political conversations or Aunt Joan's green bean casserole). But if we've learned anything over the last couple of years, the holidays aren't always—and sometimes can't be—as they once were. If you're itching for a change of pace this time of year and aren't planning to make the trek home, consider the nontraditional approach.
TRAVEL
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

