Matt Judon’s passionate rant against macaroni and cheese took both social media and his own locker room by storm on Tuesday.

“It’s just cheese and noodles. And it’s not that good,” Judon declared of the popular Thanksgiving dinner side dish. “It’s disgusting. Get it off the table!”

Teammates such as Kyle Dugger and Dont’a Hightower actually listed macaroni and cheese among their go-to favorite side dishes this holiday week, as did Devin McCourty, the veteran leader and safety firing back against Judon’s controversial take.

“You guys are the ones who love the guy. I’ve been saying let’s ship him up out of here. I’ve been saying that,” McCourty dryly joked of the Patriots sack leader and impact defender.

Luckily, McCourty doesn’t have reason to believe that Judon’s comments will create a food-based fracture in the New England locker room.

“No, because Judon’s the type of guy that like you just don’t listen to. So it won’t hurt the team that much. But I mean, he’s saying it’s just noodles and cheese or something? I’ve never heard…that’ is just,” McCourty said, left nearly speechless by Judon’s assessment.

“Macaroni and cheese and sweet potatoes. Go-to, you gotta have that on your Thanksgiving table and this guy doesn’t…If you guys are on social media you’ll see I’ve been, Hightower said he’s the new guy in the wolf pack. I totally disagree. Those guys are a lot bigger than me, so I have to tread lightly.”

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com .