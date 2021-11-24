Time to hit the slopes! The top 7 places to ski this winter

If sliding down a slick, steep mountain at hyperspeed is not your activity of choice, there is plenty of other fun to be had in the high country.Head to Breckenridge for some of the best dogsledding in the state. Good Times Adventures runs a 6-mile tour with guides who teach you how to run the sled and handle the Siberian huskies. 😎 Shred on a snowmobile from White Mountain Snowmobile Tours in Leadville, which offers a variety of adventures for all ages and skill levels.❄️ Scoop a tube and hit the hill at Frisco Adventure Park, where you can slide through several lanes of differing terrain. 🥾 Go snowshoeing just about anywhere in the state following freestyle or groomed trails — your choice. ⛰️ Ride the lift to Beaver Creek's McCoy Park, which offers Nordic skiing and snowshoeing and a new warming hut alongside some new ski trails. 🎨 Peruse Colorado's "Creative Corridor," a circuit of five mountain-town galleries and art events with an emphasis on the great outdoors.♨️ Take a dip into one of the state's many hot springs, some of which are clothing-optional if swimming au naturel is something you're into. We like Strawberry Hot Springs outside Steamboat.

