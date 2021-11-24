ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of woman in north Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwNKM_0d5jFLgf00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help finding a man wanted for the murder of a 40-year-old woman found dead in north Charlotte last month.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 37-year-old Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett is accused of killing Eileen Rosado on October 20.

Rosado was found dead when officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 1400 block of Spring Street just north of Uptown, not far from Walter G. Byers Elementary.

PREVIOUS: Woman killed in north Charlotte homicide; elementary school temporarily placed lockdown

The elementary school was briefly placed on a modified lockdown at the time of the shooting.

Police officials said Catlett should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on where he may be located is asked to call 911 immediately or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: North Carolina man charged with fatally shooting 3

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern North Carolina say that a Lumberton man has been arrested after they say he fatally shot three people. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the shootings occurred Friday evening. The sheriff’s office said that Dekota Ray Locklear, 23, of Lumberton faces three counts of […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Mass hysteria.’ Man shot at Durham mall remains in critical condition, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following Friday’s shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate the incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The shooting also wounded a 10-year-old […]
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pair arrested in Thanksgiving homicide in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Thanksgiving night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2500 block of Sexton Road just before midnight. Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old Levaska Smith, III lying in the yard of a home […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Armed
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Mean, cruel and heartless.’ Multiple goats and chickens shot to death at Chesterfield County high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputies are now looking for the person or persons who shot and killed three FFA goats and multiple chickens on Thanksgiving Day. A reward is now being offered, if the information leads to an arrest. There are plenty of things to remember about high school. […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy