Princess Diana's Friend Says Prince Harry and William Documentary Could Cost BBC

Meghan Markle was allegedly convinced that she could end up in the White House after Megxit. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the United States. They have settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties. However, there are speculations that moving to the U.S. and leaving the royal family was part of her plan because she wanted to be the future president of the country.

WORLD ・ 18 DAYS AGO