ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: What Homebuyers Need to Know Now

By Bill Packer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have different programs for borrowers, each plays a huge role in stabilizing the mortgage market and protecting...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Fannie And Freddie Could Be Used To Accomplish Biden's Housing Goals

After months of negotiations, House Democrats voted to pass Spending Bill that proposes to spend over $150B on housing. Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) And Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) were created by Congress. They perform an important role in the nation’s housing finance system – to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the mortgage market. They provide liquidity (ready access to funds on reasonable terms) to the thousands of banks, savings and loans, and mortgage companies that make loans to finance housing. Combined, they single-handedly enable and facilitate the 30-year fixed rate mortgage that powers the American dream of home ownership on an equal opportunity basis.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Breeze

Count your pandemic-related mortgage blessings

Time for the holiday season-celebrations, starting with the Thanksgiving kickoff festivities, with all its trimmings and blessings. Hanukkah lights it up early this year, with the first candle on Saturday night. A fast month later, Christmas and Kwanzaa calendar up. This is when we pause to reflect, appreciate and congratulate...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac-held nonperforming loans quadrupled in 1H21

The number of loans in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s portfolios with year-plus delinquencies has hit the highest point seen since their regulator started tracking them in 2015. Mortgages in this category totaled 331,148 in just the first six months of 2021, compared to 79,591 at the end of 2020...
CREDITS & LOANS
realtybiznews.com

FHFA tells Fannie & Freddie to focus on housing affordability in 2022

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has put affordability at the top of its agenda in its annual to-do list for government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In its 2022 Scorecard, the FHFA also called on Fannie and Freddie to update their pricing frameworks to boost support for “core mission borrowers”. The target is loan-level price adjustments, or risk-based fees for borrowers, that housing advocates say increase the cost of homeownership for those who can least afford it.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Steven Mnuchin
rismedia.com

FHFA Releases 2022 Scorecard for Fannie, Freddie and CSS

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) released the 2022 Scorecard for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Common Securitization Solutions, LLC (CSS). The purpose of the 2022 Scorecard is to hold the enterprises and CSS accountable for fulfilling their core mission requirements by promoting sustainable and equitable access to affordable housing and operating in a safe and sound manner.
ECONOMY
themreport.com

DS5: Freddie Mac’s Client-Centric Solutions

In the latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we speak with Dave Lucchino, SVP, Single-Family Operations, Freddie Mac. Lucchino tells us all about Freddie Mac’s new PAID tool and how it can improve servicer efficiency for expense reimbursements, as well as other client-centric solutions the GSE is working on.
PERSONAL FINANCE
yieldpro.com

Fannie Mae lowers housing starts forecast

Fannie Mae’s November economic and housing forecasts call for fewer housing starts in 2021 than in earlier forecasts. However, the forecasts for housing starts in 2022 were revised modestly higher. Housing: less in the near term. Fannie Mae now expects multifamily starts (2+ units per building) to be 470,000 units...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fannie Mae#American#Fnma#Fhlmc#Congress#Freddie Mac Influence
Housing Wire

How Fannie Mae is leveraging technology to expand access to homeownership

The advancement in digital mortgage has focused on delivering end-to-end digital solutions to improve the consumer experience. But even with this push to make a borrower’s life easier, systemic inequality still exists. HousingWire recently sat down with Joe Hallett, Fannie Mae’s Vice President – Digital Products Management, to discuss how Fannie Mae is leveraging technology to expand access to homeownership.
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

Fannie Mae Ups Home Sales Expectations, Lowers Home Construction Projections

Inflation is a key forecast concern for the economy, according to the November 2021 commentary from the Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. The ESR Group’s expectations for inflation were upgraded meaningfully in the near term to average 6.2% on an annual basis in the fourth quarter. The forecast anticipates the recent price gains to begin to moderate over the coming quarters as temporary factors begin to wane, but the build-up of stronger, underlying inflationary pressure suggests that inflation will remain significantly above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target through 2023.
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Sky high home prices may push Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to back loans of nearly $1 million

Home prices all over the country have seen stratospheric increases within the past year, as demand for homes spiked and inventory tanked. But higher prices are expected to push the limits of conforming loans to what experts anticipate may be record increases in 2022, with the maximum loan limit at nearly $1 million for high-cost areas. The expected increases were reported by the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, and industry publications have been forecasting the changes, too.
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

FHFA Scores Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Common Securitization Solutions

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has released the 2022 Scorecard for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Common Securitization Solutions LLC (CSS). The purpose of the 2022 Scorecard is to hold the GSEs and CSS accountable for fulfilling their core mission requirements by promoting sustainable and equitable access to affordable housing and operating in a safe and sound manner.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Dallas News

Fannie Mae takes pride in its mission, and its workers feel rewarded

The past year was about as challenging as it could get for Fannie Mae, given its mission of helping homeowners and renters stay in their homes, assisting lenders and borrowers, and stabilizing the U.S. housing market. “The workload was extraordinary,” said Hugh Frater, CEO of the publicly held mortgage lending...
ECONOMY
bdmag.com

Fannie, Freddie to Buy Mortgages up to $1M

Government support will make loans on mortgages for more expensive homes cheaper and more accessible. According to The Real Deal, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will increase loan limits in the coming weeks, making it easier for buyers of more expensive homes to get mortgages. The Wall Street Journal reports that the conforming loan limit is expected to rise to a baseline of $650,000 and to nearly $1 million in high-cost markets. The current conforming loan limits for single-family homes are $548,250 and $822,375, respectively.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

$105M Fannie Mae Loan to Refi Six Multifamily Assets

Fannie Mae loans of $105.24 million were recently arranged on behalf of Goldrich Kest for six multifamily properties located throughout California. The 15-year fixed-rate full-term interest-only loans will be used to refinance the apartment communities. The three market-rate properties and three Section 8 affordable properties are in five cities with strong demand for multifamily housing: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Capitola and Baldwin Park.
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Sales, Automation, VA Cash Out Products; Inflation and Rates; Freddie and Fannie Updates

This morning I head to Kansas for the MBAKC annual membership luncheon later this week. Home price appreciation is doing just fine in Kansas City, and has been for quite some time, and here’s a fact: the windiest city in the United States is Dodge City where the average wind speed is 14 miles per hour. Here’s another fact: He’s been in it ever since for free. While we’re on servicing, although a large number of companies are selling their servicing either to raise cash or ahead of tax treatment changes, many companies either aren’t selling or are adding, and a certain percentage of them may want to take a gander at the current STRATMOR blog, “A Primer on Hedging Servicing.” (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May, a recognized leader in providing specialized advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.)
MLS
mckissock.com

FREE Webinar with Fannie Mae: Desktop Appraisals, Measuring and Calculating GLA, and Other Appraisal Topics

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, McKissock Learning is hosting a FREE one-hour, non-credit Pro-Series webinar titled “Fannie Mae Q4 2021 Appraisal Update.” In this special interactive webinar, you’ll hear information on desktop appraisals and measuring and calculating GLA. Fannie Mae representatives will be on hand to answer your questions on these topics and more.
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

Bonaventure Nabs $85M in Fannie Mae Financing for Two Multifamily Assets

Bonaventure has acquired two multifamily assets in Virginia in separate off-market transactions, sealing the deals with $85 million in financing from Fannie Mae. One of the assets is Messenger Place, a newly built 94-unit multifamily property in Manassas, Va., which sold for $25.5 million. The Rector Companies, which developed Messenger...
MANASSAS, VA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy