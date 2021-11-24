ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ultimate Game Preview Week 11: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

By Dante Green
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thanksgiving! Or almost Thanksgiving. It’s a quick turnaround for the Chicago Bears after another heartbreaking loss. This one came against the Baltimore Ravens without their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and in the final minutes. Justin Fields was also hurt and left the game with bruised ribs. This means we won’t...

247sports.com

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Thanksgiving game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, including the Matt Nagy scrutiny and Andy Dalton’s return — plus our Week 12 predictions

For a short week, the lead-up to the Chicago Bears’ game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday has had a whole lot of drama. An injury to rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the return of veteran Andy Dalton as the starter. A report that coach Matt Nagy had been told he will be fired after the Thanksgiving game and Nagy’s subsequent denial. And — oh, yeah — the Bears trying to move past a ...
NFL
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit falls short in trenches, on sidelines

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. As he typically has been throughout the season, Jared Goff was largely conservative with his decisions in his return from injury, but at least he was accurate with his attempts, completing 21-of-25 for 171 yards. Goff also had two touchdowns, including a pretty 39-yard deep throw to Josh Reynolds, standing tall in a muddy pocket to deliver the throw.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy gets a reprieve after a bizarre week — and a win over the NFL’s worst team. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 16-14 victory on Thanksgiving.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears went on an 18-play drive that lasted the final 8 minutes, 30 seconds of Thursday’s game at Ford Field to set up Cairo Santos’ walk-off 28-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions 16-14 and end a five-game losing streak. 1. Matt Nagy got a reprieve as the Bears encountered a team that consistently does more head-scratching and unpredictably dumb football ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions vs. Bears: Game day inactive players for Week 12

Jared Goff is officially active and expected to start when the Detroit Lions take the field on Thanksgiving. That’s the biggest takeaway from the gameday inactive player lists for both the Lions and the Chicago Bears. Goff was officially questionable with his oblique injury. After warming up, the Lions decided...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Lions vs Bears Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Leading off the all day lineup we have the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions. There are no playoff berths at stake in today’s game. The 3-7 Chicago Bears are already all but eliminated from playoff contention, and they are the better of these two teams. The Bears come into this game losers of five straight games after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. As has been the case nearly every year of this franchise’s existence, quarterback is a big problem. The rookie, Justin Fields, has been bad, even for a rookie, and the veteran, Andy Dalton, is more or less washed up. As a result, the Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards, and they struggle mightily to score. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in 7 of their 10 games this season. It’s extremely difficult to win that way.
NFL
Sports
Chicago Tribune

‘It’s special’: In a trying season and in the midst of last week’s chaos, QB Andy Dalton dug deep on Thanksgiving to help pull the Chicago Bears through

During a week of confusion and tumult, reports and rumors, the Chicago Bears needed something to lean on. Anything, really. Burdened by their five-game losing streak and then left to sift through the growing uncertainty regarding coach Matt Nagy’s job security, players and coaches had to push to retain their focus and the concentration of those around them. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was ...
NFL

