Lauren Boebert Challenges Wheelchair User Madison Cawthorn to a 'Sprint'

By Brendan Cole
 3 days ago
The Colorado representative made the comment about her Republican colleague after both lawmakers said they wanted to offer an internship to Kyle...

Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
The Guardian

Ilhan Omar: Lauren Boebert’s ‘Jihad Squad’ bigotry is ‘no laughing matter’

Islamophobic remarks by Lauren Boebert are “no laughing matter”, Ilhan Omar said, demanding action from congressional leaders – after the Colorado Republican said sorry. “Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted. “[House Republican leader] Kevin McCarthy and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi need to take appropriate action, normalising this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”
Fox News

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to honor Kyle Rittenhouse with Congressional Gold Medal

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently introduced a bill calling for Kyle Rittenhouse to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, according to reports. The award is the highest honor bestowed by Congress. Recent recipients have included law enforcement officers who responded to January’s U.S. Capitol Riot and the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan during the summer.
Rittenhouse tapped for Congressional Gold Medal

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) is calling for teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, fresh from his acquittal on homicide charges, to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for ?protecting? his community from rioters. Greene introduced a bill that calls for awarding the prestigious medal to Rittenhouse because he "protected the community...
Washington Post

Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for ‘appropriate action’ to be taken against Rep. Lauren Boebert after she shared anti-Muslim story

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to take “appropriate action” against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) Friday after Boebert shared an anti-Muslim story about Omar during Thanksgiving break. During an event in her Colorado district, Boebert told the audience...
Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar was terrorist in anti-Muslim remarks at event

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado apologized to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended” on Twitter Friday after video surfaced of her making anti-Muslim comments last weekend about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In the video, posted last Saturday on Facebook from an event that day, Boebert implied Omar had been mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator […]
Reuters

Republican lawmaker Boebert apologizes for anti-Muslim slur

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, a loyal supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, apologized on Friday after suggesting that a liberal Democratic colleague, Representative Ilhan Omar, had been part of a "jihad squad" on Capitol Hill. "I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I...
