WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Waukesha will take a moment of silence this Sunday and light the city blue to honor the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy. Mayor Shawn Reilly and members of the City Council will hold the moment of silence at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, which marks the time a driver plowed through the crowd of the Waukesha Christmas Parade last week. It resulted in the deaths of six people, including an 8-year-old boy.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO