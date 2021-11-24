ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

An Unquiet Grave (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister, Ava, to return with him to the site of the accident and help him perform a strange ritual. But it soon becomes clear that he has darker intentions. An Unquiet Grave is a horror drama...

MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Feature Film#English#Shudder Rlje Films#Nightstream Film Festival#Digital#Rlje Fims
MOVIES
First Showing

Christine Nyland & Jacob A. Ware in Horror 'An Unquiet Grave' Trailer

"There isn't any right or wrong, there's just what happens." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror drama An Unquiet Grave, which is arriving on VOD starting in January after a streaming run on Shudder earlier this year. The film originally premiered at the 2020 Nightstream Film Festival last year, and was one of the most buzzed about films showing there. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister to return with him to the site of the accident and perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. "An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don't take responsibility for our own healing." Starring Jacob A. Ware & Christine Nyland. This looks like Pet Sematary lite but about reviving a wife not a few dead pets.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES

