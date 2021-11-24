ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: What Cardinals paid to land Red Sox target Steven Matz

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Matz indeed made his decision before Thanksgiving, and he isn't heading to Boston. The free-agent left-hander has agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in free agency, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported...

www.nbcsports.com

MLB

