Report: What Cardinals paid to land Red Sox target Steven Matz

Left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a four-year, $44 million contract, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Matz turns 31 in May but had a breakout season in 2021 despite pitching for the Blue Jays in the American League East (and making multiple starts in minor league ballparks). In 150 2/3 innings last season, Matz pitched to a 3.82 ERA and 144 strikeouts. The Cardinals are bringing back ace Jack Flaherty and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright, but their rotation is less certain after those two. Matz should slot in as their third starter unless they make additional upgrades this offseason.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO