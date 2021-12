Utah football is notorious for their ability to see an athlete’s potential and help them reach it if they buy in. Offensive lineman Nick Ford is certainly one of those players among the many. He came to the Utes as a hot-headed defensive lineman and will be leaving them as a strong community leader and versatile offensive lineman who can play center, guard or tackle depending on what a team needs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO