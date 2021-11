This week the Utah Office of the Legislative Auditor General released an audit of Utah’s Homeless Services System that was both odd and flawed. What made the audit odd was that it made no effort to estimate the need for homeless services in Utah and whether that need was growing or shrinking. How do you evaluate the adequacy of a system of services if you do not begin by analyzing the size of the problem those services are supposed to address?

