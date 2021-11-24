Eagles to bring ‘Hotel California’ tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are hitting the road for another tour, and will make a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena in February.

The Eagles will perform in Tampa on Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. The show will feature the band’s greatest hits, including Hotel California, which will be played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The band said several songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

Tickets to the show cost $125.25, $245.25, $265.25, $445.25 and $465.25, and wll go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

For more tour and ticket information, check Eagles.com .

