Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

By Kelsey Rogers, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WTAJ ) — Several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the United States due to the potential presence of metal and glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages that have a used by date between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, are being voluntarily recalled.

The FDA said the issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Anyone who purchased the following items should either discard them or return them to the store where it was purchased:

Product Size Name of Product Individual Package Best Before Date Individual Package UPC
73 oz Arizona Arnold Palmer 08/05/23 through 09/10/23 043000086643
82.5oz Country Time Lemonade 8/6/2023 through 10/22/23 043000928608
63 oz Country Time Lemonade 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23 043000082195
58.9 oz Tang Orange 8/11/2023 through 10/04/23 043000082171
63oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/12/2023 through 9/22/23 043000082164
82.5oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/18/2023 through 9/22/23 043000957400
82.5oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch 8/17/2023 through 10/05/23 043000957400
82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/20/2023 through 9/27/23 043000928615
82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/20/23 043000928615
82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 9/17/23 043000928615
72 oz Tang Orange 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23 043000032268
72 oz Tang Orange 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23 043000032268
82.5 oz 82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6 8/24/23 043000046012
82.5 oz Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/31/2023 through 10/06/23 043000957400
63 oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23 043000082188
63 oz Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry 10/2/23 043000082201
20 oz Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade 8/5/2023 through 10/18/23 043000954072
20 oz Tang Orange 8/6/2023 through 10/23/23 043000032275
20 oz Tang Orange 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23 043000032275
19 oz Kool-Aid Cherry 8/9/23 043000953532
18 oz Tang Guava Pineapple 8/13/23 043000064511
19 oz Country Time Lemonade 8/11/2023 through 09/11/23 043000951170
19 oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/30/2023 through 9/13/23 043000951149
19 oz Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 6/12/2023 through 10/20/23 043000953501
19 oz 19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12 9/13/2023 through 9/14/23 043000046005
19oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch 8/31/2023 through 10/19/23 043000953501
19 oz Kool-Aid Strawberry 10/18/2023 through 10/19/23 043000953556
6.7 oz Country Time “on the go” Lemonade 10 pack 9/20/2023 through 10/04/23 43000010983
6.6 oz Kool -Aid Tropical Punch “on the go” 10 pack 10/19/2023 through 11/01/23 043000023464
63oz. 63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch 8/16/2023 through 8/17/23 043000089712
29 oz Country Time Lemonade 12 qt 8/10/23 043000951194
116oz. Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened
Lemonade, pack of 4 		5/10/2023 through 8/10/23 043000075388
19 oz Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23 043000951170
2.4 kg Country Time Original Lemonade 9/15/23 661880533800
2.2 kg Tang Orange 8/20/2023 through 8/21/23 661880575900
82.5 oz EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6 8/18/23 4300001464
20 oz EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12 8/9/23 430000322700
19 oz EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12 8/8/2023 through 8/9/23 430000341600
19 oz EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12 9/14/23 430000460000
82.5 oz EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6 8/24/23 430000460100
19 oz EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12 9/5/2023 through 9/6/23 430009535000

“No other sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are included in this recall,” the FDA said.

