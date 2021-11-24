ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Much You’ll Need To Spend To Watch Your Favorite Holiday Movies

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220zQv_0d5jE3qd00

‘Tis the season … for holiday movies!

After the stockings are hung by the chimney with care, and all the chestnuts have been roasted on an open fire, watching a holiday film is often a big tradition this time of year.

See: The Richest Celebrity From Every State
Big Moneymakers: 15 Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time

From classics such as “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” to newer hits like “A Bad Moms Christmas,” plenty of holiday flicks are available on TV and streaming services, or even DVDs.

Some timeless hits, such as “Frosty the Snowman,” can be found for free on YouTube. “It’s A Wonderful Life” is traditionally shown on NBC on Christmas Eve. Others are harder to track down. Will Ferrell’s “Elf,” for instance, is currently only available on Amazon Prime Video with a Starz subscription. Many of the older holiday hits, such as “Miracle on 34th Street” or “White Christmas,” are available on Amazon Prime or Netflix.

Check Out: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office

Cost To Watch Your Favorite Holiday Movies

If you’re swimming in stock options like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, then cost is no obstacle for you. If you want to pay full freight for all the key streaming services, you’d pay around $75 per month — assuming one month of Amazon Prime for $11.99, Hulu for $11.99, HBO NOW for $14.99, Paramount+ for $4.99, Netflix for $8.99, Disney + for $6.99, Peacock for $9.99 ad-free and Apple TV for $4.99.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

One way to make watching your holiday specials more affordable is if you haven’t signed up for streaming services already. Then you can take advantage of free trial offers, so sign up for Netflix in December for a free month (or Apple TV or HBO NOW for seven days free).

Also, if you’re willing to sit through ads, you can buy the Hulu basic package for $5.99 per month.

And consider bundling Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month (as opposed to just Disney+ for $6.99 per month).

Another alternative is to pay for each movie individually. You can rent several movies on Vudu for as low as $3.99 or purchase DVDs on Amazon. The classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (a personal favorite) is available for anywhere from $5.99-$25 on Amazon .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much You’ll Need To Spend To Watch Your Favorite Holiday Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

5 Holiday Movies You Can’t Miss on Hallmark in 2021

If you’re just tuning in, Christmas is already well underway over on the Hallmark Channel. It began a week before Halloween, which means you’ve got some catching up to do! After all, cable TV’s winter wonderland is dropping 41 new holiday movies in 2021 between three services (The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and the Hallmark Now streaming service). The holiday season’s gonna have a whole lot of awkward hellos, small town events, near-miss kisses, mistaken identities, and TGIF alumni—and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jeff Bezos
news4sanantonio.com

This company wants to pay you $2,500 to watch holiday movies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — We all know someone who's already full of holiday cheer before fall even starts. It turns out, that person could get paid to celebrate. Reviews.org is hiring an official "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" to help determine the best holiday movie of all time. The Cheermeister will get paid...
BUSINESS
CNET

Hulu: The 10 best movies to watch tonight

Emperor (2012) -- American-Japanese historical drama film. 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (2021) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) -- science fiction action film directed by J. J. Abrams and the sequel to the 2009 film Star Trek. : The 38 best TV shows to watch on Hulu | Everything you...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Elf#White Christmas#Nbc#Ferrell#Starz#Hulu#Hbo#Paramount#Peacock
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Encanto – can you stream the new Disney movie?

How can I watch the new Disney movie Encanto? One of the most anticipated animated movies of 2021 is just around the corner, and needless to say, all of us lovers of musicals, fantasy and general wholesomeness can’t wait. Set in Colombia, Encanto follows the magical Madrigal family, who all...
MOVIES
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Movie: The Essential Ingredients You'll Need

Movies can be so depressing nowadays. Instead of watching the Godfather of our time, we've got nothing to choose from aside from the latest Adam Sandler joint and Transformers 47. Where are the game-changers? Could you be one of them?. If you dream big about a future in Hollywood, busting...
MOVIES
foxlexington.com

Where to watch your favorite Christmas movie for Thanksgiving?

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Your other favorite holiday specials will be...
MOVIES
CNET

Disney Plus GroupWatch lets you enjoy your favorite movies remotely with friends. Here's how

Disney Plus' GroupWatch feature allows subscribers to watch shows and movies on the streaming service simultaneously with friends and family within the US. Up to seven people can sync their screens to watch together across web, mobile, connected TVs and smart TVs, and people can share emoji reactions in real time as they watch everything from classic Disney movies to Marvel's What If? series.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Best Black Friday Deals: Apple AirPods, TV and Movie Blu-rays, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday is here! While the crowds this year might not be as large as years past, you can avoid them altogether with these virtual deals. To get your started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best discounts we can find on everything from headphones to a fancy wine preservation system — items we think IndieWire readers will enjoy. See our roundup of...
SHOPPING
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

You need to watch the most overlooked superhero movie on HBO Max ASAP

Marvel movies can be divided into two camps. The first: movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Iron Man and Thor: Ragnarok, which move in concert with one another. While the various merits of each individual entry will likely be debated until the end of time, no one can deny the MCU’s ambition: 26 movies and counting, all telling parts of a greater story.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

YouTube TV Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

During Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021, YouTube TV is offering new subscribers $50 off their first month and even has a special deal for existing subscribers. But, if you want something a bit cheaper, you can redeem Hulu's Black Friday deal, which its returning for just $0.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $6.99).
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Christmas Movie Of All Time

The Christmas holiday has often been a lucrative period for movies. Movies like “Sherlock Holmes” (2009) have done particularly well, as people with a few days off flock to theaters. But, there are two kinds of Christmas movies, and those released on Christmas are one of these. The other is films made about Christmas that […]
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy