How Much You’ll Need To Spend To Watch Your Favorite Holiday Movies

‘Tis the season … for holiday movies!

After the stockings are hung by the chimney with care, and all the chestnuts have been roasted on an open fire, watching a holiday film is often a big tradition this time of year.

From classics such as “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” to newer hits like “A Bad Moms Christmas,” plenty of holiday flicks are available on TV and streaming services, or even DVDs.

Some timeless hits, such as “Frosty the Snowman,” can be found for free on YouTube. “It’s A Wonderful Life” is traditionally shown on NBC on Christmas Eve. Others are harder to track down. Will Ferrell’s “Elf,” for instance, is currently only available on Amazon Prime Video with a Starz subscription. Many of the older holiday hits, such as “Miracle on 34th Street” or “White Christmas,” are available on Amazon Prime or Netflix.

Cost To Watch Your Favorite Holiday Movies

If you’re swimming in stock options like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, then cost is no obstacle for you. If you want to pay full freight for all the key streaming services, you’d pay around $75 per month — assuming one month of Amazon Prime for $11.99, Hulu for $11.99, HBO NOW for $14.99, Paramount+ for $4.99, Netflix for $8.99, Disney + for $6.99, Peacock for $9.99 ad-free and Apple TV for $4.99.

One way to make watching your holiday specials more affordable is if you haven’t signed up for streaming services already. Then you can take advantage of free trial offers, so sign up for Netflix in December for a free month (or Apple TV or HBO NOW for seven days free).

Also, if you’re willing to sit through ads, you can buy the Hulu basic package for $5.99 per month.

And consider bundling Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month (as opposed to just Disney+ for $6.99 per month).

Another alternative is to pay for each movie individually. You can rent several movies on Vudu for as low as $3.99 or purchase DVDs on Amazon. The classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (a personal favorite) is available for anywhere from $5.99-$25 on Amazon .

