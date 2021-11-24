How to watch Alabama vs. Iona College men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

No. 10 Alabama will play Iona basketball on Thanksgiving.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The Tide is undefeated so far this season after coming off a recent win against Oakland on Friday 86-59.

Iona is 5-0 overall and recently defeated Alabama State 81-65.

Here's how you can tune in to the game this week.

Watch Alabama, Iona basketball on TV and live stream

Game time: 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 25, 2021

Location: Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN2

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio broadcast: The Varsity Network

Nate Oats is the head coach for Alabama. Rick Pitino coaches the Iona College men's basketball team.

Molly Weisner is a digital producer for the USA TODAY network. Find her on Twitter @molly_weisner.

