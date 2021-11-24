ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United States Navy

Social Security: How to Keep Your Info Safe With a ‘mySocialSecurity’ Account

 3 days ago
The Social Security Administration has implemented a new online login system called “mySocialSecurity” that allows you to access and perform functions that were not previously allowed online .

With an online mySocialSecurity account , you can check your application status, set up or change direct deposit information or request a replacement Social Security card. You can take care of most of your Social Security business online with this new feature.

Perhaps the biggest benefit is that the site provides an added layer of protection. When you create an account, it prevents someone else from possibly creating an account in your name, says the Social Security Administration. It uses two-step authentication to verify your identity when you log into your account. The security measures also allow you to access your personal information safely and securely while using your online account.

You can view your entire earnings history through your personal account as well — an invaluable asset in planning for your retirement, as your future benefits are based on your earnings. You’ll see how much you would receive if you were to retire at age 62, 67 or 70. The new system provides easy-to-read color-coded graphs that supply account holders with a clear view of their expected benefit amounts.

Reviewing this information is crucial in identifying any mistakes the SSA might have made in your earnings estimates. The SSA points you to the correct resource to fix any mistakes made on its part for under- or over-reporting your earnings.

The added safety and security provided by the online account makes mySocialSecurity an easy choice whether you’re retiring soon or still have a few decades of work ahead of you.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

