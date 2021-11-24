ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville basketball on TV, live stream in Baha Mar Hoops showcase

By Daniella Medina, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Mississippi State and Louisville are scheduled to face off in the Baha Mar Hoops men's basketball showcase in The Bahamas on Thanksgiving Day.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, The Bahamas.

In the first-ever Baha Mar Hoops event, 19 men's and women's college basketball teams will compete Thanksgiving week across several tournaments. The Bahamas Championship, the men's showcase, starts Thursday and ends with a championship game on Saturday.

Mississippi State comes into the showcase 4-0 overall. Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated Morehead State 66-46 on Sunday.

Louisville enters the showcase 3-1 overall. On Saturday, the Cardinals defeated Detroit Mercy 73-67.

Louisville leads the all-time series vs. Mississippi State 3-2, dating back to 1950. Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals 79-56 on March 20, 2018.

The winner of Thursday's game will face the winner of Maryland vs. Richmond on Saturday.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville basketball in Baha Mar Hoops showcase

Game time: 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Location: Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, The Bahamas

TV: CBS Sports Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

Online live stream: CBSsports.com, FuboTV, FloHoops

Online radio broadcast: MSU Radio Broadcast

Daniella Medina is a digital producer for the USA TODAY Network. Follow her on Twitter @danimedinanews.

