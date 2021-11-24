A 69-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in a house fire in northern Bradford County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda said Tuesday that Nanette Zampier was found inside after the fire was extinguished at 844 Moore Hill Road in Litchfield Township, southeast of Athens.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, units from Athens and other local volunteer fire departments responded to the residence after the victim called 911 to report a fire.

Firefighters arrived about 12 minutes later to discover the home was fully engulfed in flames, state police said.

Bradford County Chief Deputy Coroner Timothy Cahill arrived at the scene and pronounced Zampier dead at 6:36 p.m.

Related: Bradford County house fire kills 2 people, including 1-year-old girl; cause probed

For subscribers: NY is looking for snowplow drivers. Will your road be plowed when a winter storm hits?

Business: Chemung County IDA reaches lease agreement with new company to manage troubled First Arena

There was no word if anyone else was in the residence at the time and state police say there were no signs of foul play present. Zampier's death has been ruled accidental.

Zampier grew up in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and worked at Gasboy , an international supplier of fuel management and delivery systems, according to her obituary .

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Pennsylvania State Police say 69-year-old Bradford County woman died in fire