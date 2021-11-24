ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State Police say 69-year-old Bradford County woman died in fire

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 8 days ago

A 69-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in a house fire in northern Bradford County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda said Tuesday that Nanette Zampier was found inside after the fire was extinguished at 844 Moore Hill Road in Litchfield Township, southeast of Athens.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, units from Athens and other local volunteer fire departments responded to the residence after the victim called 911 to report a fire.

Firefighters arrived about 12 minutes later to discover the home was fully engulfed in flames, state police said.

Bradford County Chief Deputy Coroner Timothy Cahill arrived at the scene and pronounced Zampier dead at 6:36 p.m.

Related: Bradford County house fire kills 2 people, including 1-year-old girl; cause probed

For subscribers: NY is looking for snowplow drivers. Will your road be plowed when a winter storm hits?

Business: Chemung County IDA reaches lease agreement with new company to manage troubled First Arena

There was no word if anyone else was in the residence at the time and state police say there were no signs of foul play present. Zampier's death has been ruled accidental.

Zampier grew up in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and worked at Gasboy , an international supplier of fuel management and delivery systems, according to her obituary .

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Pennsylvania State Police say 69-year-old Bradford County woman died in fire

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Athens, PA
Obituaries
City
Athens, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Towanda, PA
City
Home, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Murray
The Associated Press

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States and returning the ability to restrict if not ban abortion to the states.
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

17
Followers
28
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy