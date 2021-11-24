ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Hot Girl Ish: Fans Defend Megan Thee Stallion After Winning Hip-Hop Album Of The Year At American Music Awards

By tffhthewriter
 3 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion may have opted out of performing at this year’s American Music Awards , but that didn’t stop the Houston hottie from snagging the biggest award of the night.

The Good News rapper not only took home the trophy for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, but also the highly coveted award for Hip-Hop Album Of The Year, which she won for her sophomore album, Good News edging out Drake’ s Certified Lover Boy , Pop Smoke ‘s Shoot For The Stars , Aim For The Moon , Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die , and Rod Wave’s SoulFly.

While many weren’t surprised by her win for favorite Hip-Hop artist, many fans of the genre took issue with her dominating the Hip-Hop Album of the Year category, arguing that Good News may not have been the best choice for this category.

On Twitter, critics claimed the Houston Hottie only won because the award show’s results were rigged or biased. Others plainly pointed out that the Favorite Hip-Hop Album of the Year award is a fan-voted honor — so if Megan’s competition didn’t win it was because of their respective fans’ unwillingness to vote and not Megan and or her talent.

Despite the online debate, Megan, who also took home the award for Favorite Trending Song for her track “Body”, took to Instagram to share her excitement over the accomplishment, sharing that the award was received on the one year anniversary of the winning album’s release.

“GOOD NEWS JUST WON FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR AND HOTTIES WE WON FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST AT THE #AMAs,” Megan wrote. “Thank you hotties for voting for me, thank y’all for always running it up. I can’t wait for y’all to see what’s in store for next year . Also GOOD NEWS turned one yesterday, I’m proud of her .”

“Thank you hotties, thank you @amas ,” she reiterated in a follow-up post. “I’m so happy, so proud! I couldn’t be there [at the AMAS] physically this year but like I said I’m so excited for everything to come next year .”

Although she didn’t divulge the exact reasoning, Meg did share with fans why she was unable to perform on stage at the AMAs with BTS, citing that her absence was due to an “unexpected personal matter”, before adding that she is looking forward to performing with the K-Pop group soon.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

