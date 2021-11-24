ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We tested three toys for toddlers — here is what’s worth buying this holiday season

By Bre Richey, BestReviews
 3 days ago

As a parent of two young children, I spend most of my time leading up to the holidays online, combing through pages and pages of toys . But it seems no matter how much I research, the week after Christmas I inevitably see my kids cast aside the toys I meticulously selected.

To help parents decide what’s worth buying this holiday season without spending hours perusing the virtual toy aisles, we tested three different toys for toddlers: the Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset , the Playskool Sit ’n Spin and the TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie . Here’s what we found.

What is the Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset?

Fisher-Price is known for making appealing toys, and the Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset is everything you would expect from the beloved brand. This playset includes a barn, a farmer, four animals and two play food pieces. It also plays over 45 songs, sounds and phrases.

Our experience with the Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset

From the noise to the lights to the animals, there’s not a single aspect of this playset that our tiny tester hasn’t explored. Our toddler can recite all the sounds and especially enjoys crowing along with the rooster to ensure all the animals wake up in the morning, including his favorite animal, the horse.

While we haven’t had any issues and are impressed with the playset’s durability after a year of play, a few users experienced a deterioration of sound quality or buttons that stopped working.

Where to buy the Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset

You can find the Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm Playset on Amazon . It retails for $39.82.

What is the Playskool Sit ’n Spin?

The Playskool Sit ’n Spin is a remake of the classic spinning toy toddlers have been enjoying for generations. Toddlers take the lead with this toy, spinning themselves as much or little as they prefer.

Our experience with the Playskool Sit ’n Spin

While we appreciate that this toy makes absolutely no noise, our toddler loves everything else about the Sit ’n Spin and uses it daily. It’s light enough that our toddler can bring it with him whether he’s playing inside or outside. Additionally, the soft, round edges ensure that kids won’t get poked or pinched when whirling around.

One downside is that the Sit ’n Spin doesn’t seem to be designed for older children, and it could be dangerous for children younger than 18 months to use independently.

Where to buy the Playskool Sit ’n Spin

The Playskool Sit ’n Spin retails for $34.99 on Amazon .

What is the TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie?

The TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie is a sensory fidget toy that encourages toddlers to express their emotions. The plushie is reversible, with each side displaying a different emotion and color.

Our experience with the TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie

Our three-year-old enjoyed napping with this soft plushie and had fun turning it inside out to see the different faces. However, our toddler never used it as a tool to help express his moods, preferring to play with it for fun.

Our TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie was durable and comfy, but some users have reported receiving a low-quality plushie or a design that was different from what was ordered.

Where to buy the TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie

The TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie is available on Amazon . It comes in many color combinations and retails for $15.

Other products worth considering

Here are a few other products worth buying this holiday season.

VTech Zoo Jamz Piano

With four instruments in one, toddlers can pick between the violin, saxophone, xylophone or piano. They’ll also love singing along with the amplified microphone.

Sold by Amazon

Fisher-Price Little People Cuddle & Play Portable Nursery Playset

You can keep this playset at home or quickly fold it up and bring it on the go. Toddlers can care for the baby in many real-life situations.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

