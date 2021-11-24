ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arf Arf & Away! Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Team Up Again For “DC League Of Super-Pets” [Trailer]

By alexbossip
 3 days ago
Arf Arf & away!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart are back at it again–this time, as the voices of animated dogs in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Action-Adventure flick “DC League of Super-Pets” that takes flight in the super-powered trailer below:

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

The film also stars the voices of Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live,” the “Magic School Bus Rides Again” films, “Ferdinand”), John Krasinski (the “Quiet Place” films, “Free Guy”), Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live,” “Office Christmas Party,” “Trainwreck”), Natasha Lyonne (“Show Dogs,” “Ballmastrz 9009”), Diego Luna (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Maya and the Three”), Marc Maron (“Joker,” “GLOW”), Thomas Middleditch (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”), Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Duck Tales”), and Keanu Reeves (the “Matrix” and “John Wick” films).

Jared Stern, a veteran writer/consultant on the “LEGO®” movies, makes his animated feature film directorial debut, directing from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator John Whittington, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

“DC League of Super-Pets” barks its way into theaters May 20, 2022.

