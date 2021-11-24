ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority inducts three new members and two junior club members

By Special to the Chronicle
 3 days ago
The Mu Mu Sigma Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., chartered June 28, 2017, continues its membership growth with the induction of three new Sorors on Oct. 24, 2021: Elizabeth Gilliam, Linney Osias, and Korpo Sumo.

Elizabeth, from Miami, is a graduate of Florida A&M University with a B.S. in Chemistry, obtaining her MSW from Florida State University, where she is currently a PhD candidate in Education Policy and Evaluation. Linney, from Miami Gardens, is currently a high school English teacher, having earned her B.A. in English from Florida A&M University. Korpo is a 2021 Social Work graduate of Florida A&M University, hailing from Jacksonville.

Their educational and career experiences will aid the chapter’s programming goals and initiatives.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Jade Leigertwood and Taylor Moody were inducted into the Rhoer Club. This affiliate youth group, established in 1939, is for young ladies ages 12-18 who desire to participate in community service, and enhance their leadership and life skills under the mentorship of sorority members.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. was founded Nov. 12, 1922 on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven educators.

Next year, the organization will celebrate its Centennial, 100 years of Sisterhood, Scholarship and Service. The goal of the sorority is to achieve progress in the areas of Education, Health Awareness and Leadership Development while serving the wider community.

For more information about the Mu Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter and its youth affiliate, please visit their website at http://www.flcapitalsgrhos.org or contact them via email at flcapitalsgrhos@gmail.com.

