ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Manchester City vs. PSG odds, expert picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzrYx_0d5jDFJt00

In a Wednesday clash of two of the best clubs in the world, PSG will visit Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Manchester City vs. PSG odds and lines, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

While Manchester City is one of the most competitive teams in the EPL, they’ll be without two superstar midfields, Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish, who are respectively listed as out and doubtful.

Behind goals from Rodri, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, City still defeated Everton in EPL action this past weekend. They lost 2-0 to PSG in the team’s first UCL match.

As for PSG, they’ll be down Sergio Ramos, listed as doubtful. M Julian Draxler is also listed as out. However, their world-class trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are all active.

PSG is the clear top dog in Ligue 1, the French top league. Led that by trio, they’ll give one of the EPL’s best defenses some problems as they head to England on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs. PSG: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:00 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Manchester City -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | PSG +440 (bet $100 to win $440) | Draw +360
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -190 | U: +145)

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Prediction

Manchester City 1, PSG 1

Money line (ML)

PASS on the money line with a slight “lean” to a draw.

The attacking PSG trio is in and should be able to get by City at least once. Along those lines, there is some concern as to how City’s midfield will hold up without two of the best in the sport.

PSG held City scoreless in their first meeting, and City hasn’t given us much reason to believe in them in big-time games. Aside from their 2-0 loss earlier in UCL play, they drew Liverpool 2-2 and beat Chelsea 1-0 in EPL action.

With PSG nearing full strength and having had success against City before, I wouldn’t bet against a side that has the talent that they do. With that in mind, I may play a draw for a small unit if anything.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the UNDER 2.5 (+145) as the better side of the total. Given only two goals were scored last time these two faced off, the value is there for these odds.

City has given up 7 goals in 4 UCL games, but that goes down to just 5 in 3 without their previous loss to PSG. They’ve scored 15 but were held scoreless the first go around.

As for PSG, while their goals weren’t lucky, they may not get the same bounces this time around. Man City has allowed just 6 goals in 12 EPL games. Their backline, led by veteran Kyle Walker, is elite.

The PSG attacking trio hasn’t quite looked as good as many were expected either, so I would bet this game is more low scoring than high scoring.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Champions League picks: Manchester United sans Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; Man City vs. PSG; Sheriff vs. Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League play returns on Tuesday as many teams face crunch time with only two matchdays remaining in the group stage. Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain has enough star power to carry the slate, but there are lots of other important matches across two days of action. Sheriff Tiraspol are in contention for the knockout stage as they host Real Madrid, plus we will get our first live look at Manchester United post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Villareal hosts the Red Devils.
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Julian Draxler
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Napoli odds, expert picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 21 Italian Serie A predictions

Since Matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A season, Napoli has sat atop of the league table. For manager Luciano Spalletti to make it out of Matchday 13 as the league leader once again, he must engineer a way for his club to take a result against Inter Milan on Sunday. The two sides have a competitive history against each other, but Inter has won two of the last three meetings. You can see what happens this weekend when you catch all the action live on Paramount+.
NFL
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Villarreal odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 23 Champions League predictions

Manchester United and Villarreal will renew acquaintances on Tuesday after Man Utd prevailed 2-1 when they met in September. It was the first victory for either team in the head-to-head series after their first five matchups resulted in 90-minute draws. Thanks to Manchester United getting that elusive win, it sits atop the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group F standings despite Villarreal having the same number of points and the edge in goal differential. Tuesday's game will be Man U's first under interim manager Michael Carrick following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Stream the match live on Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Psg#Manchester City#Epl#Everton#Ucl#French#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Chelse
The Independent

Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira was “one of the toughest battles” he faced as a player and anticipates another fierce test when they go head to head as managers this weekend.Gerrard’s side play at Selhurst Park on Saturday in his second game since taking charge at Villa.Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Liverpool captain said of ex-Arsenal skipper Vieira: “He’s a man I have a lot of admiration and respect for, first and foremost as a player.“I had many battles against Patrick, some highs, some lows. He was certainly a player you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football’s problems are clear – whether fan-led review will solve them is less so

Like so many government initiatives, it is hard to put too much faith in Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of football governance. Most of the problems in the game detailed in the 162-page document are obvious. The solutions are more opaque.The main recommendation by the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford and her 10-person panel of experts is that Parliament passes legislation to create an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF). To do this would require strong political will.Organisations like the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) have come out strongly in favour of the ideas expressed in the report. The English Football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Football risks killing the golden goose, warns Aston Villa’s Christian Purslow

Imposing a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to further support the football pyramid risks “killing the golden goose”, according to Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow The fan-led review of football governance, among other recommendations, proposed a “stamp duty” of up to 10 per cent on deals between top-flight clubs or signings from overseas to help safeguard the financial stability of the lower divisions.The Premier League broadly welcomed the review and will examine all the proposals moving forward – but also issued a warning over any wide-sweeping reforms which ultimately damage the game’s standing.The PL welcomes the publication of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle to hand Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager. Steven Gerrard made it two wins out of two as Aston Villa boss with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless. Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool -- including one goal after just 97 seconds -- to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon on Merseyside. Liverpool's third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham lifted them to second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy