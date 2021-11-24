ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMxzl_0d5jCzjQ00

The Anaheim Ducks (10-6-3) visit the Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ducks vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Ducks have dropped back-to-back one-goal games after an eight-game win streak from Oct. 31 through Nov. 16. Defensive play and goaltending have been the key to Anaheim’s success as the Under is 7-2 across the past nine outings.

The Avalanche outlasted the Ottawa Senators 7-5 in a wild game Monday last time out and enter on a five-game win streak. Colorado is averaging 6.2 goals per game across the past five outings and the Over is 6-0-1 in its last seven games overall.

Ducks at Avalanche odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:52 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Ducks +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Avalanche -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ducks +1.5 (-135) | Avalanche -1.5 (+110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Ducks at Avalanche projected goalies

John Gibson (9-4-2, 2.36 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Darcy Kuemper (9-4-0, 2.79 GAA, .906 SV%)

Gibson has been on the losing end of the past two starts in Nashville and against Carolina, although he allowed just five goals on 66 shots. He is an impressive 6-2-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .941 SV% and a shutout in eight November starts.

Kuemper has won five consecutive starts and has allowed three or fewer goals in nine of his past 10 outings. He coughed up five goals on 20 shots last time out Monday but still topped the Sens 7-5.

Ducks at Avalanche odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 5, Ducks 3

The Avalanche (-240) is quite expensive as it costs you nearly two and a half times your potential return. That’s not a recommended bet on a team which is scoring plenty but also giving up a lot of goals.

PASS, and play the puck line.

The AVALANCHE -1.5 (+110) is a much better play at nearly even money on the puck line. Colorado is putting up a ridiculous amount of goals lately. While Anaheim has started the season very well, and it has a very good penalty kill, Colorado is the play on home ice. The Ducks have dropped four straight against the Avs.

The OVER 5.5 (-122) is a great play, cashing in six of the past seven meetings between these clubs in Colorado.

The Over is also 5-2 in the past seven road games for the Ducks and 4-0 in the Avalanche’s last four at home. The Over is 6-0-1 in the past seven for Colorado as a favorite and it’s been scoring so frequently lately that there is an outside chance it takes care of the Over on its own.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
nhltraderumor.com

Will the Anaheim Ducks trade John Gibson?

In the latest NHL trade rumors chatter, could the Anaheim Ducks look to trade goalie John Gibson? A Gibson trade was floating around in the offseason with the Edmonton Oilers being rumored to have serious interest. James O’Brien of NBC Sports states with GM Bob Murray stepping down, maybe the...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Will the Anaheim Ducks Become Sellers This Season?

The Anaheim Ducks spent the past three seasons near the bottom of the NHL standings, becoming a frequent subject of trade speculation entering this season. However, their strong start to this season and recent management change could raise some speculation about the course of their rebuilding process. In September, we...
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Nazem Kadri and the Avalanche cook the Anaheim Ducks to continue hot streak

The Colorado Avalanche dominate the Anaheim Ducks as they continue their win streak. Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar continue their hot streaks with amazing play on both ends. Rudo and Blais discuss what the Avalanche did right walk out of Ball Arena with a victory. Darcy Kuemper keeps having issues with his skates and was taken off in favor of Jonas Johansson. Johansson had an amazing game only allowing one goal and 19 saves.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights add third player to NHL COVID-19 protocol list

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knight continue to deal with the COVID-19 bug, as they added a third player to the National Hockey League protocol list this week. Golden Knights announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that newly acquired forward Michael Amadio was placed on the NHL COVID-19 list. He will be unavailable while going through league protocol requirements, the team said.
NHL
montenews.com

SMU at Cincinnati odds, picks and prediction

The SMU Mustangs (8-2, 4-2 AAC) take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 6-0) Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the SMU at Cincinnati odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. Still sitting outside the top...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's Ryan Hartman fined maximum amount by NHL for tripping violation in Sunday's game

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Wild center Ryan Hartman the maximum amount allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for an infraction in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. Hartman was fined $4,250 for slew-footing the Lightning's Ross Colton. Slew footing is when a player...
NHL
Destin Log

Toledo at Ohio odds, picks and prediction

The Toledo Rockets (5-5, 3-3 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (3-7, 3-3) Tuesday at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Toledo vs. Ohio odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Rockets have...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#The Anaheim Ducks#The Colorado Avalanche#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Espn#Gaa
tricountytimes.com

Louisville at Duke odds, picks and prediction

The Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 3-4 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-6) Thursday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Louisville vs. Duke odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
journaldemocrat.com

Memphis at Houston odds, picks and prediction

The Memphis Tigers (5-5, 2-4 AAC) square off with the Houston Cougars (9-1, 7-0) Friday at TDECU Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Memphis at Houston odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The...
MEMPHIS, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings at Chargers odds, picks and prediction

The hard luck Minnesota Vikings (3-5), who have lost all five of their games by seven points or fewer, head west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Chargers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon at Utah odds, picks and prediction

The No. 25 Utah Utes (7-3, 6-1 in Pac-12) host the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1) Saturday for a conference clash at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oregon vs. Utah odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy