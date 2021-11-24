Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and prediction

The Anaheim Ducks (10-6-3) visit the Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ducks vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Ducks have dropped back-to-back one-goal games after an eight-game win streak from Oct. 31 through Nov. 16. Defensive play and goaltending have been the key to Anaheim’s success as the Under is 7-2 across the past nine outings.

The Avalanche outlasted the Ottawa Senators 7-5 in a wild game Monday last time out and enter on a five-game win streak. Colorado is averaging 6.2 goals per game across the past five outings and the Over is 6-0-1 in its last seven games overall.

Ducks at Avalanche odds, spread and lines

Money line: Ducks +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Avalanche -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

Ducks +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Avalanche -240 (bet $240 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Ducks +1.5 (-135) | Avalanche -1.5 (+110)

Ducks +1.5 (-135) | Avalanche -1.5 (+110) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Ducks at Avalanche projected goalies

John Gibson (9-4-2, 2.36 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Darcy Kuemper (9-4-0, 2.79 GAA, .906 SV%)

Gibson has been on the losing end of the past two starts in Nashville and against Carolina, although he allowed just five goals on 66 shots. He is an impressive 6-2-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .941 SV% and a shutout in eight November starts.

Kuemper has won five consecutive starts and has allowed three or fewer goals in nine of his past 10 outings. He coughed up five goals on 20 shots last time out Monday but still topped the Sens 7-5.

Ducks at Avalanche odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 5, Ducks 3

The Avalanche (-240) is quite expensive as it costs you nearly two and a half times your potential return. That’s not a recommended bet on a team which is scoring plenty but also giving up a lot of goals.

PASS, and play the puck line.

The AVALANCHE -1.5 (+110) is a much better play at nearly even money on the puck line. Colorado is putting up a ridiculous amount of goals lately. While Anaheim has started the season very well, and it has a very good penalty kill, Colorado is the play on home ice. The Ducks have dropped four straight against the Avs.

The OVER 5.5 (-122) is a great play, cashing in six of the past seven meetings between these clubs in Colorado.

The Over is also 5-2 in the past seven road games for the Ducks and 4-0 in the Avalanche’s last four at home. The Over is 6-0-1 in the past seven for Colorado as a favorite and it’s been scoring so frequently lately that there is an outside chance it takes care of the Over on its own.

