ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NO4Ya_0d5jCTgI00

The red-hot Phoenix Suns (14-3) are on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) for the second and final time this season. Tip-off is 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Below, we look at the Suns vs. Cavaliers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Suns have won 13 straight games. The streak actually started with a win at home over the Cavaliers Oct. 30. The winning streak includes five consecutive wins on the road.

The Cavaliers have fallen off. After winning nine out of 12 games, they now have lost their last four in a row. Before losing 117-112 to the Brooklyn Nets Monday, they went six consecutive games without scoring 100 points. Injuries have been an issue as G Collin Sexton will be out a while with a knee injury and rookie F Evan Mobley is out for at least a couple of weeks with an elbow injury.

Suns at Cavaliers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Suns -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Cavaliers +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Suns -6.5 (-120) | Cavaliers +6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 208.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Suns at Cavaliers key injuries

Suns

  • C Frank Kaminsky (knee) out
  • F Abdel Nader (knee) questionable
  • F Dario Saric (knee) out

Cavaliers

  • G Darius Garland (neck) questionable
  • F Evan Mobley (elbow) out
  • G Collin Sexton (knee) out
  • F Lamar Stevens (ankle) out

Suns at Cavaliers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 113, Cavaliers 99

PASS on the money line. The Cavaliers could win, but between the way the Suns are playing and the recent struggles of the Cavs, betting for Cleveland wouldn’t be a smart play. Meanwhile, betting the Suns doesn’t pay out enough to be worth your time and money.

The Suns beat the Cavaliers by nine Oct. 30 at home, not quite covering the 10-point spread that game. The Cavs would cover the spread in seven straight games, but then failed to in four straight before covering the spread in their five-point loss to the Nets.

They are 11-5-2 ATS, which is the second-best ATS record in the league.

The Suns are 9-8 ATS overall but have covered the spread in only one time in their last five games after covering in seven in a row.

The Suns are averaging 113.5 points per game in their winning streak, while the Cavs are averaging 98 in their four-game skid.

Take the SUNS -6.5 (-120).

The Cavs are only 6-12 O/U this season, and the Suns are 7-10 O/U. However, this projected total is very low.

Only three of the Suns’ 13 wins in their streak have had totals of 208 or less.

The Cavs average a total of 204.9 points, but Phoenix is scoring too much to keep it below tonight’s projected total.

Take OVER 208.5 (-115).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Phoenix Suns Game Tonight vs Timberwolves Odds, Prediction, Lineups

Although the Golden State Warriors currently sit one spot ahead them in the Western Conference standings, no other NBA team could match the Phoenix Suns right now if you were to pull out a thermometer. The Valley Boys look scorching hot to start this week, riding a league-best eight game winning streak.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 17 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks (9-4) will be without their biggest star on Wednesday night when they visit the Phoenix Suns (10-3). Luka Doncic is expected to miss at least a few games with a knee injury he sustained on Monday in Dallas' win against Denver. Doncic played an inefficient 37 minutes in the victory but finished with 22 points on 9-of-23 shooting. Meanwhile, Phoenix enters Wednesday's contest riding a nine-game winning streak.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Lamar Stevens
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Abdel Nader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Brooklyn Nets#G Collin Sexton#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Suns C Frank Kaminsky#Cavs
Tacoma News Tribune

Suns extend winning streak to 16, beating Nets 113-107

Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Playing for the second straight night to end a four-game trip, Phoenix never trailed and led by as much...
NBA
theScore

Suns hold off Nets to stretch winning streak to 16 games

NEW YORK (AP) — A chance to match franchise history and take a spot atop the NBA is waiting for the Phoenix Suns. They have loftier aspirations than those, but want them anyway. “Obviously, everybody knows the ultimate goal is the chance to win a championship,” Chris Paul said. “But...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy