MMA fighter arrested on suspicion of biting roommate's testicle

MMA fighter Akmal Khozhiev was charged with the aggravated murder of a doctor in Guam after allegedly stabbing him following an argument. According to the Pacific Daily News, “Khozhiev, 27, was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Guam Memorial Hospital radiologist Dr. Miran Ribati, 44, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed by the Office of the Attorney General.” According to the report, the murder was a result of an argument between the two parties over vaccinations. Khoziev reportedly admitted his guilt already to the police, telling them that “I killed him” while he was covered in blood when police found him. Ribati was declared deceased at the scene of the crime.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO