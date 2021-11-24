What’s Trending: That’s All Right With Ol’ Calig

Here’s a hint: It’s probably not the thing you’re reading about in the news every day…. I hope you guys had as much fun watching / listening to this week’s episode as we had making it. Jim is a burst of sunshine and Phil is low-key hilarious. Can’t wait to have them both back.
Guy's Breaking News: World Surf League's Big Wave Season is now open. The window runs through the end of March for the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge and the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge. Vet on the Set: Traveling safely with your cat. Updated: 17 hours ago. Dr. Richard Fujie is...
MPR News digital editor Nancy Yang joined host Cathy Wurzer to get her up to speed on the top trending stories this week on MPRnews.org and beyond. First up: Planning on flying for Thanksgiving? Expect to cruise about as smoothly as a turkey on the wing — which is to say, not smoothly at all.
Comments / 0