Plan ahead for a busy bar night

wsaq.com
 3 days ago

The night before Thanksgiving is un-officially the biggest bar night of the year. Some called it “Black...

www.wsaq.com

floridaweekly.com

Looking ahead to a busy season

While the Key West Film Festival and COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival will comprise the larger events attended by visitors and locals through the month, we are beginning to head into season and the holidays. That means the return of productions, tinsel themes and the end of the summer scorch. Here are some activities worth checking out and a look back at the recently concluded Fantasy Fest.
KEY WEST, FL
Action News Jax

Businesses prepare for Nights of Lights on Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Nights of Lights brings thousands of people to St. Augustine and tomorrow, the annual light-up with over 3 million lights begins. Businesses have been preparing for this day for weeks, saying this time of year is undoubtedly the busiest. STORY: ‘They took everything from me’: Timothy...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Canyon News

What You Need To Open A Bar And Grill Business

UNITED STATES—Starting a business may allow you to have more freedom than the conventional 9-to-5 employment schedule. Additionally, having an entrepreneurial spirit gives you the option to be your own boss and to set your own course for personal growth. Ownership of a bar may give the chance to have a wonderful time with friends. The reality of the issue is that it takes a significant amount of work to open a bar. It is possible that the regulatory procedures for starting a bar will be complex due to the fact that the sale of alcoholic drinks is subject to stringent government supervision. Concentrate your efforts on gathering all of the pieces required for your bar design.
San Francisco Chronicle

Mission District plant store blossoming as wine bar at night

During the day, San Francisco’s Arcana is a plant store. At night, the lush, cavernous space on Mission Street transforms into a natural wine bar with snacks, live music and local art. Located at 2512 Mission St., the hybrid shop opened this summer but only recently started serving wine and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wdrb.com

Kentuckiana bars preparing for busiest night of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the bar world, the night before Thanksgiving is usually a lucrative one — especially with so many college students home for the holiday. It's known as “Blackout Wednesday” and is often the busiest night of the year, with many of the bars hoping to make up for at least some of what they lost over the past 18 months.
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
iheart.com

Bars Work Through Busiest Night of Year in W. Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the area, bars and restaurants in West Michigan tried to work safely through the busiest bar night of the year. Health officials continue to say, that if people are celebrating with friends and loved ones, taking precautions and...
MICHIGAN STATE
KX News

Bars ready for high traffic night before Thanksgiving

As people come back home to visit for the holidays, bars around the country anticipate getting busier than usual — at least since the pandemic. The day before Thanksgiving is among the busiest times of the year for bars. At Arny’s in Minot, the owner, Melissa Wright, said it could be hit or miss. “It […]
MINOT, ND
News Channel 25

Bars prepare for busy season during holidays

WACO, Texas — Between football season, the fall semester, and the holidays, this time of year is always busy for local bars. Nathan Mcherny is a bartender at the Backyard Bar and Grill. He told 25 News business is already picking up and they're preparing for a busy next few days.
WACO, TX
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan bars prepare for busy night with some challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Thanksgiving Eve, bars are anticipating big crowds, while also dealing with staffing issues. Last year during Thanksgiving, they were open for outdoor dining only. This year, there are new challenges -- including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. “Seems like there’s a shortage on everything...
LANSING, MI
WNDU

Local bars busy for “Blackout Wednesday”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you happened to be out and about Wednesday evening, you probably noticed that local bars were crowded. That’s because it’s “Black Wednesday:” one of the busiest days for bars around the country. “We call it Black Wednesday, but it’s always been a big bar...
SOUTH BEND, IN
visitigh.com

Business Profile: Los Portales Bar & Grill

Although Los Portales Bar & Grill is a newcomer to Inver Grove Heights, owners Edgar Penaloza and Gloria Sanchez and their daughter Laura Penaloza are very familiar with the city, since the family lives nearby. “We’ve frequented Inver Grove Heights for many years,” says Laura Penaloza. “It’s a welcoming city...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
iheart.com

Local Bars Gear Up For Big "Drinksgiving" Night Tonight

Today is the day before Thanksgiving also known as Blackout Wednesday. Not a lot of elbow room expected in local bars tonight as people celebrate "Drinksgiving" --one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. That's because friends come together to party during impromptu reunions before gathering with relatives for Thanksgiving. Adam Gersten of Gramps Wynwood says he thinks domestic tourism is reaching pre-pandemic levels as well as international tourism He expects business to be up anywhere from 20-to-60-percent, and this year could be the biggest "Drinksgiving" yet as people try to make up for lost time last year.
