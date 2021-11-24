Plan ahead for a busy bar night

It’s some slight relief at the pump ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. AAA of Michigan says gas prices in Michigan decreased by about a nickel on average, to a current statewide average of $3.35 a gallon. That is 6 cents less than this time last month but still a $1.35 more than this time last year. The most expensive gas can be found in Marquette and Ann Arbor, and the least expensive fuel is in Grand Rapids and Flint. Locally, Port Huron area pumps are asking $3.41 a gallon for regular gas. The auto club predicts 1.6million Michigander’s to travel for the holiday, most of them, by car.
