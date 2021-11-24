ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Positivity rate in Missouri continues upward trend

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJW0J_0d5jC0Pi00

(KMIZ)

The seven-day positivity rate in Missouri continued an upward trend on Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state's positivity rate increased from 9.4% to 9.5%. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows the rate was at 6.5% on Oct. 24.

According to DHSS, there were nearly 2,200 new positive tests for COVID-19 since Tuesday.

The state health department reported 1,641 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,171 cases.

Another 555 new probable coronavirus cases were found through the use of antigen testing. That's above the state's daily average of 367 probable cases for the testing method.

State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 24.

Missouri added seven new virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,520 people in Missouri have died from virus-related causes.

According to the state health department, 1,140 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 266 are in the ICU and 142 are on ventilators.

More than 3.5 million Missourians have started the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 57.7% of Missouri's population.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Positivity rate in Missouri continues upward trend appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday more than 800 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, 698 people in Missouri tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 1,049 cases for the testing method. Antigen testing in Missouri found 103 new The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Kansas COVID-19 cases, clusters continue upward trend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The upward trend in COVID cases during the month of November continues. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s update Wednesday showed 2,943 new cases since Monday. KDHE’s dashboard shows weekly cases numbers have gone up the past three weeks. Wednesday’s update also reflects 92 new...
KANSAS STATE
Fox 59

1,276 new COVID-19 cases reported as Indiana’s positivity rate creeps upward

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,276 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update as the state’s positivity rate continues to climb. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.8% with a rate of 17.2% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.5% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 Nov. 17 Update: Over 2,100 new cases, positivity rate at 6.1%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 2,171 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are down compared to the previous week with 1,049 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
informnny.com

Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate, death toll continue to rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate in Jefferson County continued to rise on Friday reaching 7.7%, as two more residents died from the virus. This was confirmed in a daily COVID report from Jefferson County officials on Friday. This increase in the positivity rate came as 161 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and Friday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
superhits1027.com

COVID positivity rate continues to climb in north-central Iowa

MASON CITY — The positivity rate continues to climb for COVID-19 in north-central Iowa. According to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 7-day and 14-day positivity rates for the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties are currently at 11.3%. Comparing those to two weeks ago, those rates were at 8.4% for the 14-day rate and 9.4% for the 7-day rate.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Dhss#Pcr#Icu#Missourians#Abc17news
Eyewitness News

COVID Updates: State's positivity rate is at 2.55%

(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country. Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, click here. For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here. Nov. 18. On Thursday, 412,058 COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
azpbs.org

Covid cases trend upwards ahead of holiday season

As we mentioned, Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the increase in Arizona. We asked Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, why Arizona’s covid numbers are going in the wrong direction. “I don’t know what’s going on, to be honest with you. This delta wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
southernminn.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

(Kansas City, MO) -- A wrongfully-convicted man will recover no money from the state of Missouri for spending 43 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Kevin Strickland was found guilty in 1978 of killing three people. After a long legal process, he was freed Tuesday. His more than four decades in prison represent the longest wrongful incarceration in Missouri history and one of the longest in the country. Though he will get no money from the state, a GoFundMe page has already raised 72-thousand dollars. Strickland says he wants to join efforts to pass legislation to keep this from happening to someone else.
MISSOURI STATE
KTAR News

Arizona COVID-related hospitalizations continued to inch upward

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 for the fifth time this month as virus-related hospitalizations continued to inch upward. The 4,064 additional cases and 36 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,252,248 cases and...
ARIZONA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SATURDAY UPDATES: Over 1,200 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 9.5% on Saturday. The total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 733,443. There have also been 164,800 probable antigen test results being positive. DHSS has recorded a total of 12,520 COVID-19 related deaths. The state dashboard says new cases The post SATURDAY UPDATES: Over 1,200 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMBC.com

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: Missouri, Kansas cases continue to rise

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates around the Kansas City metro area, and in Kansas and Missouri. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday the state has 461,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 6,673 deaths since the outbreak started. Kansas only updates its case totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Continues Climbing As MDH Reports 4,827 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With federal medical teams on the way to assist overloaded Minnesota hospitals, the state health department reported 4,827 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 additional deaths. One of the dead was a Carlton County resident in their early 20s. The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.7%, above the high risk threshold. There are also a reported 73.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, putting the state well above the line considered high risk, which is just 10 per 100,000. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s cumulative number of people...
MINNESOTA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy