WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Positivity rate in Missouri continues upward trend

(KMIZ)

The seven-day positivity rate in Missouri continued an upward trend on Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state's positivity rate increased from 9.4% to 9.5%. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows the rate was at 6.5% on Oct. 24.

According to DHSS, there were nearly 2,200 new positive tests for COVID-19 since Tuesday.

The state health department reported 1,641 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,171 cases.

Another 555 new probable coronavirus cases were found through the use of antigen testing. That's above the state's daily average of 367 probable cases for the testing method.

State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 24.

Missouri added seven new virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,520 people in Missouri have died from virus-related causes.

According to the state health department, 1,140 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 266 are in the ICU and 142 are on ventilators.

More than 3.5 million Missourians have started the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 57.7% of Missouri's population.

